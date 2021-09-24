Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

Week 6 of Kentucky’s high school football season continues Friday night.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck (@HLpreps) and photographer Silas Walker (@sigh_las) will cover Scott County at Frederick Douglass.

Roundup

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Peck will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details by emailing them to jpeck@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Friday’s live audio/video links

(All times local to site) *Subscription required. **Pay per view

LEXINGTON

Scott County at Frederick Douglass, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com) (KHSAA.tv*) (WWRW-FM 96.1) (WTVQ 36.2, check cable listings)

Bryan Station at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Tates Creek at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin.com)

Pikeville at Lexington Christian, 7:30 p.m. (LCA Sports) (WJMM-FM 99.1)

Russell at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S4)

CENTRAL KENTUCKY

Bourbon County at Ashland Blazer, 8 p.m. (MyTown TV)

Mercer County at Christian Academy-Louisville, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Campbell County at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9) (KHSAA.tv*)

Collins at Madison Southern, 7:30 p.m. (WBONTV.com) (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Boyle County at North Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports)

Franklin County at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

East Jessamine at West Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (Glicod.com)

STATEWIDE

Franklin-Simpson at Allen County-Scottsville, 7 p.m. (WFKN-AM 1220) (WVLE-FM 99.3)

McCracken County at Apollo, 7 p.m. (995thefanpaducah.com)

Magoffin County at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S5)

Ludlow at Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Conner at Boone County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Father Ryan (Nashville), TN at Bowling Green, 7 p.m. (facebook.com/D93Rocks) (WDNS-FM 93.3)

Fairdale at Bullitt Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Meade County at Bullitt East, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Madisonville at Calloway County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

South Warren at Central, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Fern Creek at Central Hardin, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Cooper at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Henry County at DeSales, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Dayton at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Breckinridge County at Graves County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Clinton County at Green County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Boyd County at Harrison County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, SC)

Danville at Hazard, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Paducah Tilghman at Henderson County, 7 p.m. (WestKentuckyStar.com)

Logan County at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)

East Carter at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S1)

Southwestern at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Butler at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

Spencer County at Marion County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Grant County at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Knott County Central at Morgan County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WLGC-FM 105.7, S6)

Grayson County at Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Christian County at Murray, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*) (WHOP-FM 98.7) (froggy103.com)

Eastern at North Bullitt, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Owensboro at Ohio County, 7 p.m. (OwensboroRadio.com)

Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic, 7 p.m. (Owensboro Catholic Sports Mixlr)

Lewis County at Powell County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

East Ridge at Prestonsburg, 7:30 p.m. (Mountain-TopLive.com video*)

Greenup County at Raceland, 8 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, NC)

Estill County at Rockcastle County, 7:30 p.m. (team1prep.com/ky/)** (wrvk1460.com)

Atherton at Seneca, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Jeffersontown at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

Trinity vs. St. Xavier, 8 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970)

Eminence at Switzerland County (Vevay), IN, 7 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Casey County at Taylor County, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Crittenden County at Union County, 7 p.m. (WMSK-FM 101.3) (WMSK Facebook)

North Oldham at Waggener, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network) (KHSAA.tv*)

Moore at Washington County, 7:30 p.m. (facebook.com/gnglivefree)

Warren East at Wayne County, 8 p.m. (WFLW-FM 91.7)

Pleasure Ridge Park at Western, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv*)

Pulaski County at Whitley County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Somerset at Williamsburg, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Saturday’s live audio/video links

Paintsville at Garrard County, 6:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7) (WRNZ-FM 105)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Kentucky.com Players of the Week

Congratulations to this week’s Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week Kalen Washington of Clark County and Defensive Player of the Week Tyler Osborne of Rockcastle County. Each Friday afternoon, winners of our fan polls will be mentioned here and announced on Twitter (@HLpreps). Be sure to vote for your favorite player when the polls come out each Tuesday.

Twitter stream

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 1:27 PM.