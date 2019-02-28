No. 1 vs. No. 2: How to follow the 11th Region boys’ championship game

The top two teams in the 11th Region happen to also be the top two teams in the state. Only one of them will get to play in the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen next week at Rupp Arena.
No. 1 Scott County and No. 2 Henry Clay will face off in the 11th Region championship game 8 p.m. Friday at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena. Scott County is 2-1 against the Blue Devils this season but dropped the most recent contest — a 78-71 decision on Henry Clay’s home court in the 42nd District championship game.
The Cardinals handled No. 9 Madison Central, 77-66, on the road before surviving a scare against No. 10 Frankfort, 56-51, in the semifinals. Henry Clay knocked out Madison Southern, 82-57, before holding off Woodford County in the penultimate round, 67-57.
There are multiple ways to keep up with Friday’s action:
Tickets can be purchased in advance via GoFan. The cost of admission is $6. Click here to buy tickets online.
Kentucky.com reporter Jared Peck will be on site providing live in-game updates and highlights via Twitter (@JPSaysHere). Images from photographer Tim Webb will be available after the game.
WLXG-AM 1300 will provide live radio coverage from McBrayer Arena. Click here to listen to its online stream.
PrepSpin will provide live video coverage from McBrayer Arena. You can watch its broadcast below.
