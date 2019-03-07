Metro topples mountains: Overtime needed to decide Sweet Sixteen thriller

Butler, the 6th Region champion out of Louisville, fended off 14th Region entry Perry County Central, 65-62, in overtime Thursday in the opening round of the 102nd Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena.
BOX SCORE: Butler 65, Perry County Central 62 (OT)
Butler’s Maurice Tolley hit two free throws with 3.7 seconds left to seal the victory. Perry County Central star Noah Black, a Mr. Basketball finalist, missed the chance to tie on a long three at the buzzer.
Both teams had opportunities to win it in regulation. Butler with the ball and less than 19 seconds left turned it over on a handoff at the wing. Perry County Central had a break but the ball was deflected out of bounds, giving the Commodores 1.9 seconds and an inbounds under the basket to win it. PCC’s play for Noah Back got him a good look from the left wing for a three-pointer to win it, but it rimmed out as time expired, sending the game to overtime.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Down by nine at the start of the third quarter, the Commodores went on 11-0 run against the 6th Region champs, seemingly seizing momentum in the game.
But Butler stepped up it’s defensive pressure in the fourth period and climbed back in it
Perry County shot a blistering percentage from the field, making 22of 33for 66 percent, helping them overcome 20 turnovers.
Noah Caudill led PCC with 21 points. Noah Black had 17. Butler was led by Cameron Underwood with 20and Willard Minter with 19.
Eastern Kentucky teams — those from the 13th through 16th Regions — fell to 0-7 against Louisville teams (6th and 7th Region). Trinity defeated Johnson Central, 70-28, in the first round Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Comments