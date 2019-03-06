2019 Sweet Sixteen, Day 2: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Follow along live Thursday as the Herald-Leader’s Josh Moore and Jared Peck provide live updates from courtside during the first day of the 102nd boys’ basketball state tournament in Rupp Arena.
The Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen was scheduled to tip off at noon, with the final four first-round games scheduled for Thursday.
How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen
THURSDAY’S LINEUP
(In session order)
Game 5: Butler (25-7) vs. Perry County Central (19-12), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Game 6: Covington Catholic (27-7) vs. Scott County (32-3), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Game 7: Lincoln County (23-12) vs. Madisonville (29-5), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Game 8: Warren Central (20-11) vs. Mayfield (25-7), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats
Josh Moore (@HLpreps on Twitter) and Jared Peck (@JPSaysHere on Twitter) will provide live updates, highlights, reaction and reports from Thursday’s first-round games. Mark Mahan (@MarkMahan on Twitter) will have visual coverage.
