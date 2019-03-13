After slow start, a tournament favorite rolls in girls’ debut at Rupp Arena

After maybe shaking off some nerves and getting acquainted with Rupp Arena, Scott County settled down and did what it does best Wednesday: score in bunches and bury opponents.
The Cardinals pulled away late in the first period and claimed a 87-61 win over Knott County Central in the opening round of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen.
Scott County’s Maaliya Owens scored 30 points and hit six three-pointers. The Cards’ Morgan DeFoor was almost as deadly from three-point range, going 4-for-9 on her way to 21 points. Juliette Smith added 14. Knott County’s Jada Higgins had 18 points, Keara Mullins added 13 and Emily Williams had 11.
BOX SCORE: Scott County 87, Knott County Central 61
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Knott County kept it close early and got the Cardinals’ starting center, Malea Williams in foul trouble with two in the first three minutes. Knott’s Keara Mullins hit a three-pointer and a pair of free throws to help the Lady Patriots take a 10-4 lead with 3:21 in the first period.
But from there, it was all Scott County. The Cardinals closed the quarter on a 17-2 run kick-started by back-to-back threes from Morgan DeFoor and Maaliyah Owens.
As Scott County heated up, Knott went cold, making just 9-of-33 shots in the first half as Scott County stretched a 21-12 first quarter lead to 47-29 at the half. Owens put in three more threes in that span, while DeFoor added another.
In the third, Scott County got back-to-back threes from Owens and DeFoor again to push the Cardinals advantage to 67-41 going into the final frame.
Scott County (34-1) advances to face the winner of Owensboro Catholic and Bethlehem, scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. Wednesday tip.
Knott County Central finished the season 25-8, having won the program’s third consecutive 14th Region title.
This story will be updated.
Comments