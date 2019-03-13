2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen, Day 1: Live updates from Rupp Arena

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen tips off Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
Four first-round games of the girls’ basketball state tournament were scheduled for Wednesday.
How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Game 1: Knott County Central (25-7) vs. Scott County (33-1), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
Game 2: Owensboro Catholic (27-7) vs. Bethlehem (29-4), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
Game 3: Clark County (24-10) vs. Mercy Academy (16-14), 6;30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
Game 4: Ryle (29-5) vs. Murray (28-3), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
Comments