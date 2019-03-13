High School Basketball

First day of girls’ Sweet Sixteen ends with a defensive knockout

By Josh Moore

March 13, 2019 10:08 PM

Murray's Lizzy Curtis (23) and Ryle's Brie Crittendeon battled for a ball during their teams' game in the Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Wednesday.
Ryle missed out on winning a state championship in its backyard, but the Raiders still have a chance to do so about 70 miles south.

The 9th Region champions defeated 1st Region champ Murray, 56-29, in the opening round of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen as the first day of action came to a close Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

BOX SCORE: Ryle 56, Murray 29

Ryle last year reached the quarterfinals of last year’s tournament, the last of three held at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena in Highland Heights, about 20 miles from Union. That was the Raiders’ first appearance in the Sweet Sixteen.

Lauren Schwartz, who’s signed with Rice University, led Ryle with 15 points and five assists. Maddie Scherr, a likely Miss Basketball finalist next year, had 10 points, six steals, five rebounds and three assists.

Ryle will play Clark County, a 65-64 winner over Mercy Academy earlier Wednesday, in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Murray turned the ball over 23 times, 12 of those coming in the first half as Ryle built a 27-13 lead. A pair of 3-pointers in the final minute — by Makenzie Turley and Parker Greer — put the Tigers past the single-digit scoring mark as the half closed. Jaiden Douthitt and Austin Johnson each finished with 10 points for the Raiders.

It was the fourth time this season Ryle held an opponent under 30 points. It was the fewest points Murray scored in a game this season.

