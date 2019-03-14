High School Basketball

Unsung senior comes up huge as Louisville juggernaut ends Miss Basketball’s season

By Josh Moore

March 14, 2019 03:46 PM

Male’s Alana Striverson (22) moved the ball against Boyd County during the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena on Thursday.
Its top player sidelined and this year’s Miss Basketball winner off to a hot start, Male could have folded.

Instead the Bulldogs dug in their heels and took control against Boyd County, eventually prevailing in a 74-56 decision in the first round of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen Thursday at Rupp Arena.

BOX SCORE: Male 74, Boyd County 56

Male star Cameron Browning was ruled out for the state tournament after she was diagnosed with mononucleosis earlier this week. Browning, a 6-foot-1 senior who’s signed with Belmont, averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs, both team-highs, and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,603 points.

Senior Maya Crimes stepped up big time in her absence. Crimes, who averaged 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, delivered a double-double — 19 points and 14 rebounds — in 21 minutes of action.

Four Bulldogs finished in double-figure scoring: Destiny Combs, Joelle Johnson and Kynidi Striverson along with Crimes. Johnson, a 6-footer who’s headed to Georgia State, had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists while Combs ended with 19 point and six boards. Striverson had 11 points.

The Bulldogs scored the game’s first bucket but quickly trailed, 7-4, after Miss Basketball winner Savannah Wheeler went on a personal 7-2 run for the Lions. Male responded with a 14-0 scoring punch from which Boyd County never recovered.

Wheeler hit her first two shots but missed eight straight from the field before hitting a wild layup over a defender to pull Boyd County within 28-22 late in the first half. She got loose for another layup in the final minute to help keep the Lions within six, 30-24, at the break.

Boyd twice got within five points in the third quarter — both times thanks to Harley Paynter layups — but never got closer than that in the second half.

Wheeler, who averaged a state-best 29.6 points per game this season, finished with a game-high 28 points but shot 6-for-28 from the floor. She was perfect from the free-throw line, going 14 of 14. Wheeler finished with 3,621 career points, good for sixth all-time in the KHSAA record book.

Harley Paynter, a sophomore who had 16 points, was Boyd’s only other double-digit scorer.

Boyd County as a team shot 17 of 68 from the field, 4-for-30 from behind the 3-point line. Male took only 11 shots from beyond the arc, making one, but was 24 of 52 overall from the floor.

