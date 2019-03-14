Unsung senior comes up huge as Louisville juggernaut ends Miss Basketball’s season

Its top player sidelined and this year’s Miss Basketball winner off to a hot start, Male could have folded.
Instead the Bulldogs dug in their heels and took control against Boyd County, eventually prevailing in a 74-56 decision in the first round of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen Thursday at Rupp Arena.
BOX SCORE: Male 74, Boyd County 56
Male star Cameron Browning was ruled out for the state tournament after she was diagnosed with mononucleosis earlier this week. Browning, a 6-foot-1 senior who’s signed with Belmont, averaged 15.3 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs, both team-highs, and is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,603 points.
Senior Maya Crimes stepped up big time in her absence. Crimes, who averaged 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds this season, delivered a double-double — 19 points and 14 rebounds — in 21 minutes of action.
Four Bulldogs finished in double-figure scoring: Destiny Combs, Joelle Johnson and Kynidi Striverson along with Crimes. Johnson, a 6-footer who’s headed to Georgia State, had 13 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists while Combs ended with 19 point and six boards. Striverson had 11 points.
The Bulldogs scored the game’s first bucket but quickly trailed, 7-4, after Miss Basketball winner Savannah Wheeler went on a personal 7-2 run for the Lions. Male responded with a 14-0 scoring punch from which Boyd County never recovered.
Wheeler hit her first two shots but missed eight straight from the field before hitting a wild layup over a defender to pull Boyd County within 28-22 late in the first half. She got loose for another layup in the final minute to help keep the Lions within six, 30-24, at the break.
Boyd twice got within five points in the third quarter — both times thanks to Harley Paynter layups — but never got closer than that in the second half.
Wheeler, who averaged a state-best 29.6 points per game this season, finished with a game-high 28 points but shot 6-for-28 from the floor. She was perfect from the free-throw line, going 14 of 14. Wheeler finished with 3,621 career points, good for sixth all-time in the KHSAA record book.
Harley Paynter, a sophomore who had 16 points, was Boyd’s only other double-digit scorer.
Boyd County as a team shot 17 of 68 from the field, 4-for-30 from behind the 3-point line. Male took only 11 shots from beyond the arc, making one, but was 24 of 52 overall from the floor.
This story will be updated.
