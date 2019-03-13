2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen, Day 2: Live updates from Rupp Arena

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen continues Thursday at Rupp Arena.
The final four first-round games of the girls’ basketball state tournament were scheduled to be played on day two of the tournament.
How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Game 5: Pikeville (27-7) vs. Barren County (31-4), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
Game 6: Male (22-7) vs. Boyd County (28-4), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
Game 7: Collins (23-12) vs. Southwestern (24-5), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
Game 8: North Laurel (30-6) vs. Henderson County (18-8), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast
