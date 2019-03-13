High School Basketball

2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen, Day 2: Live updates from Rupp Arena

By Josh Moore

March 13, 2019 11:19 PM

2019 Girls’ Sweet Sixteen photo slideshow: Day one night session

Photo highlights from the Clark County-Mercy and Murray-Ryle games played as part of the 58th KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
By
Up Next
Photo highlights from the Clark County-Mercy and Murray-Ryle games played as part of the 58th KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
By

The 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen continues Thursday at Rupp Arena.

The final four first-round games of the girls’ basketball state tournament were scheduled to be played on day two of the tournament.

How to follow the entire Sweet Sixteen

Day 1 recap

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Game 5: Pikeville (27-7) vs. Barren County (31-4), noon | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast

Game 6: Male (22-7) vs. Boyd County (28-4), 1:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast

Game 7: Collins (23-12) vs. Southwestern (24-5), 6:30 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast

Game 8: North Laurel (30-6) vs. Henderson County (18-8), 8 p.m. | Live video broadcast | Live audio broadcast | Live stats broadcast

Owensboro Catholic defeated Bethlehem 53-47 and Scott County defeated Knott County Central 87-61 in the first round of the KHSAA Girls' Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

By

  Comments  