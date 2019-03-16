Sweet Sixteen rookies shock Louisville stalwart to reach state championship game

Will the girls’ state basketball champion for a third straight season hail from the 12th Region? Southwestern sure hopes so.
The Warriors defeated Male, 52-42, Saturday night in the semifinals of the 58th KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen. They’ll take on Ryle, a 55-43 winner earlier over Owensboro Catholic, in the championship 2 p.m. Sunday at Rupp Arena.
BOX SCORE: Southwestern 52, Male 42
Mercer County won the last two girls’ titles out of the 12th Region. Southwestern will look to keep it in the region and end the program’s first trip ever to the state tournament on the best note it possibly could.
Many prognosticators expected the winner between Boyd County and Male — two of the state’s top five teams who met in the first round on Thursday — to walk to the final. Male got the better of Boyd and Barren County but could not match Southwestern, the only other top-five program in the bottom half of the bracket before the tournament began.
Southwestern led most of the way after jumping out to a 6-0 lead a little more than two minutes into the game. Male scored four points in a 12-second span — a Makya Grinter layup quickly followed up by free throws by Alana Striverson off a Destiny Combs steal — to go up by one with 51 seconds left in the third quarter. A pair of free throws by Alexa Smiddy put the Warriors on top again just seven seconds into the fourth; those ignited a 13-0 run to begin the period, which kept the Bulldogs’ rally at bay.
Kallie Sheron led Southwestern with 16 points and seven rebounds. The Warriors connected on more than half of their shots — 18 of 33 (54.5 percent)— while holding Male to a 14 of 44 clip from the field (31.8 percent).
