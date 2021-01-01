Boys’ high school basketball: Region-by-region top 10s

More from the series 2020-21 High School Basketball Preview The Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is publishing season preview stories leading up to the start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. You can read everything we’ve published to this point by clicking on this drop-down list. All of the stories are also available in our print editions. Expand All

The teams hoping to win it all in Kentucky boys’ high school basketball this season have to win their individual regions first to earn their spots in Rupp Arena.

Earlier, the Herald-Leader published our preseason top 25 boys’ teams, according to coaches who responded to our annual survey.

But we also asked every Kentucky high school head coach to rank the top 10 teams in their region to take a different look at who might be favored to make a run to the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington.

Here’s the region-by-region breakdown of who the top 10 preseason teams are in each region, according to the coaches vying for those crowns.

1st Region

McCracken County Murray Marshall County Paducah Tilghman Mayfield Graves County Carlisle County Calloway County St. Mary Fulton County

2nd Region

Lyon County University Heights Christian County Madisonville Henderson County Hopkinsville Webster County Crittenden County Union County Trigg County

3rd Region

Muhlenberg County Owensboro Catholic Owensboro Ohio County Butler County Daviess County Meade County Hancock County Apollo Trinity (Whitesville)

4th Region

Bowling Green Warren Central Greenwood Clinton County Barren County Allen County-Scottsville Franklin-Simpson Logan County South Warren Metcalfe County

5th Region

Elizabethtown Bardstown John Hardin Marion County North Hardin Central Hardin LaRue County Taylor County Adair County Thomas Nelson

6th Region

Fern Creek Jeffersontown DeSales Pleasure Ridge Park Bullitt East Butler Doss Fairdale Western Evangel Christian

7th Region

Male Ballard Eastern Seneca St. Xavier Trinity (Louisville) Christian Academy-Louisville Manual Waggener Central

8th Region

Oldham County Spencer County North Oldham Simon Kenton Collins Woodford County South Oldham Walton-Verona Anderson County Henry County

9th Region

Covington Catholic Highlands St. Henry Beechwood Holy Cross (Covington) Conner Cooper Dixie Heights Newport Central Catholic Simon Kenton

10th Region

Clark County Montgomery County Campbell County Robertson County Scott Bishop Brossart Mason County Bourbon County Pendleton County Bracken County

11th Region

Lexington Catholic Madison Central Frederick Douglass Paul Laurence Dunbar Scott County Bryan Station Henry Clay Lexington Christian Great Crossing Tates Creek

12th Region

West Jessamine Somerset Pulaski County Boyle County Lincoln County East Jessamine McCreary Central Danville Wayne County Southwestern

13th Region

North Laurel Knox Central Harlan County Clay County Corbin Harlan South Laurel Bell County Whitley County Lynn Camp

14th Region

Wolfe County Knott County Central Hazard Breathitt County Buckhorn Leslie County Perry County Central Letcher County Central Estill County Cordia

15th Region

Martin County Pikeville Johnson Central Paintsville Belfry Magoffin County Shelby Valley East Ridge Lawrence County Pike County Central

16th Region

Ashland Blazer Rowan County Boyd County Russell Raceland West Carter East Carter Lewis County Lawrence County Elliott County

Methodology: Our annual survey was emailed to all 272 KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Kentucky using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 teams in their own regions, and points were assigned based on a team’s position (10 points for No. 1, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.):, and tabulated across ballots received from each region; some schools participated in the survey but declined to vote. A total of 161 coaches (59.2 percent): voted in our regional top 10 teams poll of the 178 coaches (65.4 percent) who responded to the survey and supplied information about their teams.