High School Basketball

Boys’ high school basketball: Region-by-region top 10s

More from the series

2020-21 High School Basketball Preview

The Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is publishing season preview stories leading up to the start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. You can read everything we’ve published to this point by clicking on this drop-down list. All of the stories are also available in our print editions.

The teams hoping to win it all in Kentucky boys’ high school basketball this season have to win their individual regions first to earn their spots in Rupp Arena.

Earlier, the Herald-Leader published our preseason top 25 boys’ teams, according to coaches who responded to our annual survey.

But we also asked every Kentucky high school head coach to rank the top 10 teams in their region to take a different look at who might be favored to make a run to the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington.

Here’s the region-by-region breakdown of who the top 10 preseason teams are in each region, according to the coaches vying for those crowns.

1st Region

  1. McCracken County

  2. Murray

  3. Marshall County

  4. Paducah Tilghman

  5. Mayfield

  6. Graves County

  7. Carlisle County

  8. Calloway County

  9. St. Mary

  10. Fulton County

2nd Region

  1. Lyon County

  2. University Heights

  3. Christian County

  4. Madisonville

  5. Henderson County

  6. Hopkinsville

  7. Webster County

  8. Crittenden County

  9. Union County

  10. Trigg County

3rd Region

  1. Muhlenberg County

  2. Owensboro Catholic

  3. Owensboro

  4. Ohio County

  5. Butler County

  6. Daviess County

  7. Meade County

  8. Hancock County

  9. Apollo

  10. Trinity (Whitesville)

4th Region

  1. Bowling Green

  2. Warren Central

  3. Greenwood

  4. Clinton County

  5. Barren County

  6. Allen County-Scottsville

  7. Franklin-Simpson

  8. Logan County

  9. South Warren

  10. Metcalfe County

5th Region

  1. Elizabethtown

  2. Bardstown

  3. John Hardin

  4. Marion County

  5. North Hardin

  6. Central Hardin

  7. LaRue County

  8. Taylor County

  9. Adair County

  10. Thomas Nelson

6th Region

  1. Fern Creek

  2. Jeffersontown

  3. DeSales

  4. Pleasure Ridge Park

  5. Bullitt East

  6. Butler

  7. Doss

  8. Fairdale

  9. Western

  10. Evangel Christian

7th Region

  1. Male

  2. Ballard

  3. Eastern

  4. Seneca

  5. St. Xavier

  6. Trinity (Louisville)

  7. Christian Academy-Louisville

  8. Manual

  9. Waggener

  10. Central

8th Region

  1. Oldham County

  2. Spencer County

  3. North Oldham

  4. Simon Kenton

  5. Collins

  6. Woodford County

  7. South Oldham

  8. Walton-Verona

  9. Anderson County

  10. Henry County

9th Region

  1. Covington Catholic

  2. Highlands

  3. St. Henry

  4. Beechwood

  5. Holy Cross (Covington)

  6. Conner

  7. Cooper

  8. Dixie Heights

  9. Newport Central Catholic

  10. Simon Kenton

10th Region

  1. Clark County

  2. Montgomery County

  3. Campbell County

  4. Robertson County

  5. Scott

  6. Bishop Brossart

  7. Mason County

  8. Bourbon County

  9. Pendleton County

  10. Bracken County

11th Region

  1. Lexington Catholic

  2. Madison Central

  3. Frederick Douglass

  4. Paul Laurence Dunbar

  5. Scott County

  6. Bryan Station

  7. Henry Clay

  8. Lexington Christian

  9. Great Crossing

  10. Tates Creek

12th Region

  1. West Jessamine

  2. Somerset

  3. Pulaski County

  4. Boyle County

  5. Lincoln County

  6. East Jessamine

  7. McCreary Central

  8. Danville

  9. Wayne County

  10. Southwestern

13th Region

  1. North Laurel

  2. Knox Central

  3. Harlan County

  4. Clay County

  5. Corbin

  6. Harlan

  7. South Laurel

  8. Bell County

  9. Whitley County

  10. Lynn Camp

14th Region

  1. Wolfe County

  2. Knott County Central

  3. Hazard

  4. Breathitt County

  5. Buckhorn

  6. Leslie County

  7. Perry County Central

  8. Letcher County Central

  9. Estill County

  10. Cordia

15th Region

  1. Martin County

  2. Pikeville

  3. Johnson Central

  4. Paintsville

  5. Belfry

  6. Magoffin County

  7. Shelby Valley

  8. East Ridge

  9. Lawrence County

  10. Pike County Central

16th Region

  1. Ashland Blazer

  2. Rowan County

  3. Boyd County

  4. Russell

  5. Raceland

  6. West Carter

  7. East Carter

  8. Lewis County

  9. Lawrence County

  10. Elliott County

Methodology: Our annual survey was emailed to all 272 KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Kentucky using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 teams in their own regions, and points were assigned based on a team’s position (10 points for No. 1, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.):, and tabulated across ballots received from each region; some schools participated in the survey but declined to vote. A total of 161 coaches (59.2 percent): voted in our regional top 10 teams poll of the 178 coaches (65.4 percent) who responded to the survey and supplied information about their teams.

