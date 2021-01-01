High School Basketball
Boys’ high school basketball: Region-by-region top 10s
The teams hoping to win it all in Kentucky boys’ high school basketball this season have to win their individual regions first to earn their spots in Rupp Arena.
Earlier, the Herald-Leader published our preseason top 25 boys’ teams, according to coaches who responded to our annual survey.
But we also asked every Kentucky high school head coach to rank the top 10 teams in their region to take a different look at who might be favored to make a run to the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington.
Here’s the region-by-region breakdown of who the top 10 preseason teams are in each region, according to the coaches vying for those crowns.
1st Region
McCracken County
Murray
Marshall County
Paducah Tilghman
Mayfield
Graves County
Carlisle County
Calloway County
St. Mary
Fulton County
2nd Region
Lyon County
University Heights
Christian County
Madisonville
Henderson County
Hopkinsville
Webster County
Crittenden County
Union County
Trigg County
3rd Region
Muhlenberg County
Owensboro Catholic
Owensboro
Ohio County
Butler County
Daviess County
Meade County
Hancock County
Apollo
Trinity (Whitesville)
4th Region
Bowling Green
Warren Central
Greenwood
Clinton County
Barren County
Allen County-Scottsville
Franklin-Simpson
Logan County
South Warren
Metcalfe County
5th Region
Elizabethtown
Bardstown
John Hardin
Marion County
North Hardin
Central Hardin
LaRue County
Taylor County
Adair County
Thomas Nelson
6th Region
Fern Creek
Jeffersontown
DeSales
Pleasure Ridge Park
Bullitt East
Butler
Doss
Fairdale
Western
Evangel Christian
7th Region
Male
Ballard
Eastern
Seneca
St. Xavier
Trinity (Louisville)
Christian Academy-Louisville
Manual
Waggener
Central
8th Region
Oldham County
Spencer County
North Oldham
Simon Kenton
Collins
Woodford County
South Oldham
Walton-Verona
Anderson County
Henry County
9th Region
Covington Catholic
Highlands
St. Henry
Beechwood
Holy Cross (Covington)
Conner
Cooper
Dixie Heights
Newport Central Catholic
Simon Kenton
10th Region
Clark County
Montgomery County
Campbell County
Robertson County
Scott
Bishop Brossart
Mason County
Bourbon County
Pendleton County
Bracken County
11th Region
Lexington Catholic
Madison Central
Frederick Douglass
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Scott County
Bryan Station
Henry Clay
Lexington Christian
Great Crossing
Tates Creek
12th Region
West Jessamine
Somerset
Pulaski County
Boyle County
Lincoln County
East Jessamine
McCreary Central
Danville
Wayne County
Southwestern
13th Region
North Laurel
Knox Central
Harlan County
Clay County
Corbin
Harlan
South Laurel
Bell County
Whitley County
Lynn Camp
14th Region
Wolfe County
Knott County Central
Hazard
Breathitt County
Buckhorn
Leslie County
Perry County Central
Letcher County Central
Estill County
Cordia
15th Region
Martin County
Pikeville
Johnson Central
Paintsville
Belfry
Magoffin County
Shelby Valley
East Ridge
Lawrence County
Pike County Central
16th Region
Ashland Blazer
Rowan County
Boyd County
Russell
Raceland
West Carter
East Carter
Lewis County
Lawrence County
Elliott County
Methodology: Our annual survey was emailed to all 272 KHSAA boys’ basketball coaches in Kentucky using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 teams in their own regions, and points were assigned based on a team’s position (10 points for No. 1, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.):, and tabulated across ballots received from each region; some schools participated in the survey but declined to vote. A total of 161 coaches (59.2 percent): voted in our regional top 10 teams poll of the 178 coaches (65.4 percent) who responded to the survey and supplied information about their teams.
