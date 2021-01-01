Girls’ high school basketball: Region-by-region top 10s

More from the series 2020-21 High School Basketball Preview The Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is publishing season preview stories leading up to the start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. You can read everything we’ve published to this point by clicking on this drop-down list. All of the stories are also available in our print editions. Expand All

The teams hoping to win it all in Kentucky girls’ high school basketball this season have to win their individual regions first to earn their spot in Rupp Arena.

Earlier, the Herald-Leader published our preseason top 25 girls’ teams, according to coaches who responded to our annual survey.

But we also asked every Kentucky high school head coach to rank the top 10 teams in their region to take a different look at who might be favored to make a run to the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington.

Here’s the region-by-region breakdown of who the top 10 preseason teams are in each region, according to the coaches vying for those crowns.

1st Region

Marshall County McCracken County Graves County Murray Calloway County Mayfield Ballard Memorial Hickman County Paducah Tilghman Carlisle County

2nd Region

Henderson County Webster County Madisonville Hopkinsville Christian County Caldwell County Crittenden County Trigg County Hopkins County Central Union County

3rd Region

Apollo Breckinridge County Owensboro Catholic McLean County Meade County Ohio County Daviess County Hancock County Muhlenberg County Butler County

4th Region

Bowling Green Barren County Russell County Warren East Greenwood Glasgow Warren Central South Warren Metcalfe County Russellville

5th Region

Bethlehem Elizabethtown Bardstown Central Hardin Green County Hart County Campbellsville Marion County North Hardin Taylor County

6th Region

Butler Bullitt East Mercy Pleasure Ridge Park Bullitt Central Holy Cross (Louisville) North Bullitt Iroquois Fern Creek Moore

7th Region

Manual Central Sacred Heart Christian Academy-Louisville Assumption Male Ballard Eastern Presentation Portland Christian

8th Region

Anderson County Simon Kenton Owen County Walton-Verona South Oldham Spencer County Oldham County North Oldham Woodford County Shelby County

9th Region

Ryle Notre Dame Dixie Heights Highlands Cooper Newport Central Catholic Holy Cross (Covington) Conner Boone County St. Henry

10th Region

Bishop Brossart Clark County Scott Paris Bourbon County Campbell County Mason County Montgomery County Harrison County Nicholas County

11th Region

Franklin County Paul Laurence Dunbar Great Crossing Tates Creek Scott County Madison Southern Lafayette Henry Clay Bryan Station Berea

12th Region

Danville Mercer County Wayne County Rockcastle County Southwestern Pulaski County Somerset Lincoln County Casey County East Jessamine

13th Region

North Laurel South Laurel Bell County Pineville Knox Central Whitley County Corbin Clay County Jackson County Harlan County

14th Region

Knott County Central Letcher County Central Owsley County Hazard Leslie County Perry County Central Estill County Powell County Buckhorn Wolfe County

15th Region

Shelby Valley Johnson Central Pikeville Floyd Central Martin County Lawrence County Belfry Paintsville Jenkins Prestonsburg

16th Region

Boyd County Russell Rowan County West Carter Ashland Blazer Fleming County East Carter Lewis County Menifee County Elliott County

Methodology: Our annual survey was emailed to 271 KHSAA girls’ basketball coaches in Kentucky using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 teams in their own regions, and points were assigned based on a team’s position (10 points for No. 1, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.):, and tabulated across ballots received from each region; some schools participated in the survey but declined to vote. A total of 153 coaches (56.4 percent): voted in our regional top 10 teams poll of the 175 coaches (64.6 percent) who responded to the survey and supplied information about their teams.