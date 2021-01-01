Lexington Herald Leader Logo
Girls’ high school basketball: Region-by-region top 10s

The teams hoping to win it all in Kentucky girls’ high school basketball this season have to win their individual regions first to earn their spot in Rupp Arena.

Earlier, the Herald-Leader published our preseason top 25 girls’ teams, according to coaches who responded to our annual survey.

But we also asked every Kentucky high school head coach to rank the top 10 teams in their region to take a different look at who might be favored to make a run to the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington.

Here’s the region-by-region breakdown of who the top 10 preseason teams are in each region, according to the coaches vying for those crowns.

1st Region

  1. Marshall County

  2. McCracken County

  3. Graves County

  4. Murray

  5. Calloway County

  6. Mayfield

  7. Ballard Memorial

  8. Hickman County

  9. Paducah Tilghman

  10. Carlisle County

2nd Region

  1. Henderson County

  2. Webster County

  3. Madisonville

  4. Hopkinsville

  5. Christian County

  6. Caldwell County

  7. Crittenden County

  8. Trigg County

  9. Hopkins County Central

  10. Union County

3rd Region

  1. Apollo

  2. Breckinridge County

  3. Owensboro Catholic

  4. McLean County

  5. Meade County

  6. Ohio County

  7. Daviess County

  8. Hancock County

  9. Muhlenberg County

  10. Butler County

4th Region

  1. Bowling Green

  2. Barren County

  3. Russell County

  4. Warren East

  5. Greenwood

  6. Glasgow

  7. Warren Central

  8. South Warren

  9. Metcalfe County

  10. Russellville

5th Region

  1. Bethlehem

  2. Elizabethtown

  3. Bardstown

  4. Central Hardin

  5. Green County

  6. Hart County

  7. Campbellsville

  8. Marion County

  9. North Hardin

  10. Taylor County

6th Region

  1. Butler

  2. Bullitt East

  3. Mercy

  4. Pleasure Ridge Park

  5. Bullitt Central

  6. Holy Cross (Louisville)

  7. North Bullitt

  8. Iroquois

  9. Fern Creek

  10. Moore

7th Region

  1. Manual

  2. Central

  3. Sacred Heart

  4. Christian Academy-Louisville

  5. Assumption

  6. Male

  7. Ballard

  8. Eastern

  9. Presentation

  10. Portland Christian

8th Region

  1. Anderson County

  2. Simon Kenton

  3. Owen County

  4. Walton-Verona

  5. South Oldham

  6. Spencer County

  7. Oldham County

  8. North Oldham

  9. Woodford County

  10. Shelby County

9th Region

  1. Ryle

  2. Notre Dame

  3. Dixie Heights

  4. Highlands

  5. Cooper

  6. Newport Central Catholic

  7. Holy Cross (Covington)

  8. Conner

  9. Boone County

  10. St. Henry

10th Region

  1. Bishop Brossart

  2. Clark County

  3. Scott

  4. Paris

  5. Bourbon County

  6. Campbell County

  7. Mason County

  8. Montgomery County

  9. Harrison County

  10. Nicholas County

11th Region

  1. Franklin County

  2. Paul Laurence Dunbar

  3. Great Crossing

  4. Tates Creek

  5. Scott County

  6. Madison Southern

  7. Lafayette

  8. Henry Clay

  9. Bryan Station

  10. Berea

12th Region

  1. Danville

  2. Mercer County

  3. Wayne County

  4. Rockcastle County

  5. Southwestern

  6. Pulaski County

  7. Somerset

  8. Lincoln County

  9. Casey County

  10. East Jessamine

13th Region

  1. North Laurel

  2. South Laurel

  3. Bell County

  4. Pineville

  5. Knox Central

  6. Whitley County

  7. Corbin

  8. Clay County

  9. Jackson County

  10. Harlan County

14th Region

  1. Knott County Central

  2. Letcher County Central

  3. Owsley County

  4. Hazard

  5. Leslie County

  6. Perry County Central

  7. Estill County

  8. Powell County

  9. Buckhorn

  10. Wolfe County

15th Region

  1. Shelby Valley

  2. Johnson Central

  3. Pikeville

  4. Floyd Central

  5. Martin County

  6. Lawrence County

  7. Belfry

  8. Paintsville

  9. Jenkins

  10. Prestonsburg

16th Region

  1. Boyd County

  2. Russell

  3. Rowan County

  4. West Carter

  5. Ashland Blazer

  6. Fleming County

  7. East Carter

  8. Lewis County

  9. Menifee County

  10. Elliott County

Methodology: Our annual survey was emailed to 271 KHSAA girls’ basketball coaches in Kentucky using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 teams in their own regions, and points were assigned based on a team’s position (10 points for No. 1, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.):, and tabulated across ballots received from each region; some schools participated in the survey but declined to vote. A total of 153 coaches (56.4 percent): voted in our regional top 10 teams poll of the 175 coaches (64.6 percent) who responded to the survey and supplied information about their teams.

