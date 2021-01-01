High School Basketball
Girls’ high school basketball: Region-by-region top 10s
More from the series
2020-21 High School Basketball Preview
The Herald-Leader/Kentucky.com is publishing season preview stories leading up to the start of the 2020-21 high school basketball season on Monday, Jan. 4. You can read everything we’ve published to this point by clicking on this drop-down list. All of the stories are also available in our print editions.
Expand All
The teams hoping to win it all in Kentucky girls’ high school basketball this season have to win their individual regions first to earn their spot in Rupp Arena.
Earlier, the Herald-Leader published our preseason top 25 girls’ teams, according to coaches who responded to our annual survey.
But we also asked every Kentucky high school head coach to rank the top 10 teams in their region to take a different look at who might be favored to make a run to the Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington.
Here’s the region-by-region breakdown of who the top 10 preseason teams are in each region, according to the coaches vying for those crowns.
1st Region
Marshall County
McCracken County
Graves County
Murray
Calloway County
Mayfield
Ballard Memorial
Hickman County
Paducah Tilghman
Carlisle County
2nd Region
Henderson County
Webster County
Madisonville
Hopkinsville
Christian County
Caldwell County
Crittenden County
Trigg County
Hopkins County Central
Union County
3rd Region
Apollo
Breckinridge County
Owensboro Catholic
McLean County
Meade County
Ohio County
Daviess County
Hancock County
Muhlenberg County
Butler County
4th Region
Bowling Green
Barren County
Russell County
Warren East
Greenwood
Glasgow
Warren Central
South Warren
Metcalfe County
Russellville
5th Region
Bethlehem
Elizabethtown
Bardstown
Central Hardin
Green County
Hart County
Campbellsville
Marion County
North Hardin
Taylor County
6th Region
Butler
Bullitt East
Mercy
Pleasure Ridge Park
Bullitt Central
Holy Cross (Louisville)
North Bullitt
Iroquois
Fern Creek
Moore
7th Region
Manual
Central
Sacred Heart
Christian Academy-Louisville
Assumption
Male
Ballard
Eastern
Presentation
Portland Christian
8th Region
Anderson County
Simon Kenton
Owen County
Walton-Verona
South Oldham
Spencer County
Oldham County
North Oldham
Woodford County
Shelby County
9th Region
Ryle
Notre Dame
Dixie Heights
Highlands
Cooper
Newport Central Catholic
Holy Cross (Covington)
Conner
Boone County
St. Henry
10th Region
Bishop Brossart
Clark County
Scott
Paris
Bourbon County
Campbell County
Mason County
Montgomery County
Harrison County
Nicholas County
11th Region
Franklin County
Paul Laurence Dunbar
Great Crossing
Tates Creek
Scott County
Madison Southern
Lafayette
Henry Clay
Bryan Station
Berea
12th Region
Danville
Mercer County
Wayne County
Rockcastle County
Southwestern
Pulaski County
Somerset
Lincoln County
Casey County
East Jessamine
13th Region
North Laurel
South Laurel
Bell County
Pineville
Knox Central
Whitley County
Corbin
Clay County
Jackson County
Harlan County
14th Region
Knott County Central
Letcher County Central
Owsley County
Hazard
Leslie County
Perry County Central
Estill County
Powell County
Buckhorn
Wolfe County
15th Region
Shelby Valley
Johnson Central
Pikeville
Floyd Central
Martin County
Lawrence County
Belfry
Paintsville
Jenkins
Prestonsburg
16th Region
Boyd County
Russell
Rowan County
West Carter
Ashland Blazer
Fleming County
East Carter
Lewis County
Menifee County
Elliott County
Methodology: Our annual survey was emailed to 271 KHSAA girls’ basketball coaches in Kentucky using their email registered with the KHSAA. Multiple attempts were made to encourage every school to participate. Coaches were asked to select their top 10 teams in their own regions, and points were assigned based on a team’s position (10 points for No. 1, nine points for No. 2, eight points for No. 3, etc.):, and tabulated across ballots received from each region; some schools participated in the survey but declined to vote. A total of 153 coaches (56.4 percent): voted in our regional top 10 teams poll of the 175 coaches (64.6 percent) who responded to the survey and supplied information about their teams.
Comments