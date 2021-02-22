High School Basketball
Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 22)?
Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 15) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.
BOYS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS
1. Lexington Catholic (9) 13-0 107 1
2. North Laurel (1) 16-0 94 2
3. Covington Catholic 16-2 80 3
4. Ballard (1) 8-0 79 4
5. Elizabethtown 10-1 71 5
6. Bowling Green 12-1 58 6
7. St. Henry 10-2 32 8
8. Male 5-2 27 9
9. Frederick Douglass 9-1 26 10
10. DeSales 10-5 7 7
Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6, Ashland Blazer 5, Highlands 4, Lyon Co. 3, Owensboro Catholic 3, Oldham Co. 2, Beechwood 1.
How @HLpreps voted-boys
|1
|Lexington Catholic
|(13-0)
|2
|North Laurel
|(16-0)
|3
|Covington Catholic
|(16-2)
|4
|Elizabethtown
|(9-1)
|5
|Ballard
|(8-0)
|6
|Bowling Green
|(12-1)
|7
|Frederick Douglass
|(9-1)
|8
|Male
|(5-2)
|9
|St. Henry
|(9-2)
|10
|DeSales
|(10-5)
GIRLS’ TOP 10
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP
1. Anderson Co. (12) 17-0 120 1
2. Elizabethtown 12-0 100 2
3. Marshall Co. 15-1 89 4
4. Boyd Co. 7-0 80 3
5. Ryle 13-2 50 6
6. Cooper 12-2 44 9
(tie) Notre Dame 11-2 44 5
8. Sacred Heart 13-4 37 7
9. Bardstown - 14-3 33 8
10. Bullitt East - 10-2 22 10
Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 11, Bethlehem 9, Paul Laurence Dunbar 7, North Laurel 6, Graves Co. 6, Shelby Valley 1, Russell 1.
How @HLpreps voted-girls
|1
|Anderson Co.
|(17-0)
|2
|Elizabethtown
|(12-0)
|3
|Marshall Co.
|(14-1)
|4
|Cooper
|(12-2)
|5
|Bullitt East
|(10-2)
|6
|Bethlehem
|(14-3)
|7
|Sacred Heart
|(13-4)
|8
|Bardstown
|(14-3)
|9
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|(11-0)
|10
|Boyd Co.
|(7-0)
Media members participating in this week’s poll: Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.
