Who’s No. 1 in the latest in boys’ and girls’ high school basketball media rankings (Feb. 22)?

North Laurel’s Chase Keen (20) and Reed Sheppard (3) blocked Madison Southern’s Trent DeVries (0) at the rim during their game at Madison Southern High School last month. North Laurel beat Madison Southern 82-58. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Below are the top teams in the latest (Feb. 15) Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls of the 2020-2021 boys’ and girls’ seasons, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings. In addition, see how Herald-Leader digital sports writer Jared Peck voted.

BOYS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP PVS

1. Lexington Catholic (9) 13-0 107 1

2. North Laurel (1) 16-0 94 2

3. Covington Catholic 16-2 80 3

4. Ballard (1) 8-0 79 4

5. Elizabethtown 10-1 71 5

6. Bowling Green 12-1 58 6

7. St. Henry 10-2 32 8

8. Male 5-2 27 9

9. Frederick Douglass 9-1 26 10

10. DeSales 10-5 7 7

Others receiving votes: John Hardin 6, Ashland Blazer 5, Highlands 4, Lyon Co. 3, Owensboro Catholic 3, Oldham Co. 2, Beechwood 1.

How @HLpreps voted-boys

1Lexington Catholic(13-0)
2North Laurel(16-0)
3Covington Catholic(16-2)
4Elizabethtown(9-1)
5Ballard(8-0)
6Bowling Green(12-1)
7Frederick Douglass(9-1)
8Male(5-2)
9St. Henry(9-2)
10DeSales(10-5)

GIRLS’ TOP 10

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Anderson Co. (12) 17-0 120 1

2. Elizabethtown 12-0 100 2

3. Marshall Co. 15-1 89 4

4. Boyd Co. 7-0 80 3

5. Ryle 13-2 50 6

6. Cooper 12-2 44 9

(tie) Notre Dame 11-2 44 5

8. Sacred Heart 13-4 37 7

9. Bardstown - 14-3 33 8

10. Bullitt East - 10-2 22 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin Co. 11, Bethlehem 9, Paul Laurence Dunbar 7, North Laurel 6, Graves Co. 6, Shelby Valley 1, Russell 1.

How @HLpreps voted-girls

1Anderson Co.(17-0)
2Elizabethtown(12-0)
3Marshall Co.(14-1)
4Cooper(12-2)
5Bullitt East(10-2)
6Bethlehem(14-3)
7Sacred Heart(13-4)
8Bardstown(14-3)
9Paul Laurence Dunbar(11-0)
10Boyd Co.(7-0)

Media members participating in this week’s poll: Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Times-Tribune, Corbin; The News-Enterprise, Elizabethtown; KPG Football, Owensboro; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; The Commonwealth-Journal, Somerset; Kentucky Today, Louisville; WKYX, Paducah.

