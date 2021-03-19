Coaches name All-11th Region girls’ basketball team, including player, coach of year

Franklin County’s Brooklynn Miles averages 16.6 points 4.4 rebounds and about six assists per game.

Franklin County senior guard Brooklynn Miles and Paul Laurence Dunbar Coach Nick Runyon took top honors as 11th Region girls’ basketball player and coach of the year, respectively, as voted on by coaches who announced the All-11th Region Team for the 2021 season on Friday.

Miles, a Tennessee commit, is among 16 candidates up for Miss Basketball this year and like Runyon has also been given top region honors by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches earlier this year in a separate vote. She averages 16.6 points 4.4 rebounds and about six assists per game for the Flyers.

Runyon, in his sixth season as the head girls’ coach at the school he graduated from, led the Bulldogs to a 14-4 record this season..

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the players and coach will receive their plaques via their schools instead of at next week’s 11th Region Tournament.

All-11th Region Girls’ Team

Player of the Year: Brooklynn Miles, Franklin County.

(Players listed in alphabetical order)

Anaya Brown, Lafayette.

Jamaya Chenault, Frankfort.

Elise Ellison-Coons, Paul Laurence Dunbar.

Samantha Cornelison, Madison Southern.

Kylee Dennis, Sayre.

Madison Howell, Berea.

Maddie Kauffman, Tates Creek.

Patience Laster, Franklin County.

Braylee McMath, Great Crossing.

Kenady Tompkins, Scott County.

Kathryn Truitt, Lexington Catholic.

Timothi Williams, Great Crossing.

Coach of the Year: Nick Runyon, Paul Laurence Dunbar.