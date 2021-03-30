2021 Boys’ Sweet 16: Statistics for every basketball team in the state tournament

Ashland Blazer head coach Jason Mays talks to his players during a game this season. The Tomcats are champions of the 16th Region.

The 2021 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 presented by UK HealthCare Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine begins Wednesday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Below you’ll find season statistics for all 16 teams participating in this year’s tournament, courtesy of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.

2021 BOYS’ SWEET SIXTEEN STATISTICS

1st Region: McCracken County

2nd Region: University Heights

3rd Region: Muhlenberg County

4th Region: Bowling Green

5th Region: Elizabethtown

6th Region: Bullitt East

7th Region: Ballard

8th Region: Oldham County

9th Region: Highlands

10th Region: Clark County

11th Region: Madison Central

12th Region: Boyle County

13th Region: Knox Central

14th Region: Knott County Central

15th Region: Paintsville

16th Region: Ashland Blazer