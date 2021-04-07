High School Basketball
2021 Girls’ Sweet 16 Day 1: Live updates from Rupp Arena
The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 takes place this week at Rupp Arena.
Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed setting up Wednesday’s opening-day action.
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Game 1, 11 a.m.: Knott County Central (20-7) vs. Sacred Heart (21-7) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Game 2, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (18-10) vs. Bishop Brossart (21-5) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Game 3, 5 p.m.: Franklin County (17-5) vs. South Laurel (21-10) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
Game 4, 8 p.m.: Anderson County (26-2) vs. Southwestern (20-3) | Live stats | Recap to come | Slideshow to come
OUR LIVE COVERAGE
Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto), Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and Silas Walker (@sigh_las).
