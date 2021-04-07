2021 Girls’ Sweet 16 Day 1: Live updates from Rupp Arena

Franklin County’s Nevaeh Carter (5) shoots over Lafayette’s Anaya Brown (4) during the girls’’ 11th Region Tournament championship at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Ky., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Franklin County beat Lafayette 53-38. aslitz@herald-leader.com

The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 takes place this week at Rupp Arena.

Here’s a quick reference and Twitter feed setting up Wednesday’s opening-day action.

COMPLETE GUIDE: Click here for full details on how to watch, listen to, follow and attend the Girls’ Sweet 16.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Game 1, 11 a.m.: Knott County Central (20-7) vs. Sacred Heart (21-7)

Game 2, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (18-10) vs. Bishop Brossart (21-5)

Game 3, 5 p.m.: Franklin County (17-5) vs. South Laurel (21-10)

Game 4, 8 p.m.: Anderson County (26-2) vs. Southwestern (20-3)

OUR LIVE COVERAGE

Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto), Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and Silas Walker (@sigh_las).

2021 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

