How to follow the 2021 Kentucky Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball state tournament

South Laurel coach Chris Souder talks to Brianna Howard during a game against Sacred Heart at last year’s Sweet 16, which was called off mid-tournament because of COVID-19. South Laurel is back for another try this week. rhermens@herald-leader.com

The 2021 Mingua Beef Jerky/KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 basketball state tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

This guide will help you stay on top of the action for the duration of the tournament. Below you’ll find schedules, broadcast links, rosters, stats, details about the Herald-Leader’s coverage plans and a whole lot more.

2021 TOURNAMENT BRACKET

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Game 1, 11 a.m.: Knott County Central (20-7) vs. Sacred Heart (21-7) | Live stats

Game 2, 2 p.m.: Bowling Green (18-10) vs. Bishop Brossart (21-5) | Live stats

Game 3, 5 p.m.: Franklin County (17-5) vs. South Laurel (21-10) | Live stats

Game 4, 8 p.m.: Anderson County (26-2) vs. Southwestern (20-3) | Live stats

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Game 5, 11 a.m.: Pikeville (26-5) vs. Marshall County (22-2) | Live stats

Game 6, 2 p.m.: Bethlehem (25-4) vs. Bullitt East (22-2) | Live stats

Game 7, 5 p.m.: Henderson County (19-4) vs. Apollo (16-6) | Live stats

Game 8, 8 p.m.: Dixie Heights (28-2) vs. Russell (19-5) | Live stats

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Game 9, 11 a.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats

Game 10, 2 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats

Game 11, 5 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats

Game 12, 8 p.m.: Quarterfinals | Live stats

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Game 13 semifinals, 11 a.m.: Semifinals | Live stats

Game 14 semifinals, 2 p.m.: Semifinals | Live stats

Game 15, 8 p.m.: Championship | Live stats

TOURNAMENT ROSTERS

Click here for the KHSAA rosters for all 16 teams.

TEAM STATISTICS

Click here for the KHSAA statistics for all 16 teams.

OUR LIVE COVERAGE

Jared Peck (@HLpreps on Twitter), Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL on Twitter) and Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh on Twitter) will be providing updates, highlights, analysis and more from Rupp Arena throughout the tournament. And check out photos from this week by Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto), Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) and Silas Walker (@sigh_las).

VIDEO BROADCASTS

There are two options to watch the video stream of this week’s games:

Subscription service: Video coverage of every Girls’ Sweet 16 game will be available through KHSAA.tv as part of the NFHS Network, which requires a subscription. The NFHS Network currently offers two subscription options — a monthly pass for $10.99 that will renew automatically, but can be canceled anytime and a $69.99 annual subscription that will renew automatically until canceled. A subscription also grants users access to games aired by the NFHS Network from other states. Click here to purchase an NFHS Network subscription.

Pay per view: PrepSpin.com will also be offering HD streaming of individual games at a cost of $13.95 per game on its streaming website go.prepspin.com and its app, available in most app stores, including Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

AUDIO BROADCASTS

Radio: List of Girls’ Sweet 16 radio affiliates.

Streaming audio: Audio coverage of every Girls’ Sweet 16 game also will be provided freely by the KHSAA through mixlr.com/khsaa/events/. The Mixlr app is available in most app stores.

LIVE STATS

Live statistical updates of every Girls’ Sweet Sixteen game will be provided freely by the KHSAA through Stat Broadcast.

TICKETS

Purchase tickets: Single games

MORE INFO

Here are some helpful links provided by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association:

Rupp Arena fan entry procedures and clear bag policy

Rupp Arena parking diagram

Official tournament program (includes complete rosters and team photos)

Rupp Arena seating chart under COVID-19 25 percent capacity restrictions

List of KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen state champions and tournament scores

List of KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen state tournament records