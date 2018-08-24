Douglass decks Tates Creek, Wandale Robinson breaks loose, and more football highlights

Frederick Douglass 48, Tates Creek 14: Early on in the program’s second campaign, it looks like Frederick Douglass will once again be vying for the title of Lexington’s top public school team.

Damarco Fishback scored four touchdowns in just over one quarter as the Broncos routed the host Commodores on Friday. After rushing for a pair of scores and catching a 10-yard TD pass from Cameron Jones in the first quarter, Fishback’s 9-yard run put the Broncos ahead 28-0 with 10:26 left in the first half.

Moments later, Tates Creek (0-2) got on the board on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Luke Duby to Mikaleb Coffey. But Cameron Jones responded with touchdown passes to Haiden Hunt, Dekel Crowdus and Isaiah Allen to put the game away.

Jones completed 15 of 17 passes for 242 yards and four touchdowns for Douglass (2-0), which forced four Tates Creek turnovers. Crowdus caught five passes for 94 yards while Hunt hauled in six catches for 78 yards. Six Broncos caught at least one pass.

Duby completed 12 of 24 passes for 244 yards in the loss while Coffey caught four balls for 105 yards. Miles Thomas had 96 yards and a touchdown on four catches for Tates Creek.

The Broncos play three of their next four games at home, beginning with next Friday’s home opener against Paintsville.

Frederick Douglass’ Damarco Fishback broke a tackle attempt by Tates Creek’s J.D. Hawkins on Friday. Matt Goins

Western Hills 50, Estill County 15: University of Kentucky target Wandale Robinson gave host Estill County (0-2) fits as the Wolverines rolled to their first win of the year. Robinson scored three of his five touchdowns in the first quarter as Western Hills (1-1) built a 21-7 lead.

After a pair of long touchdown runs, Robinson capped the opening quarter with a punt-return TD. Nate Johnson hit Robinson with a 24-yard touchdown pass to give the Wolverines a 41-7 lead at halftime. Johnson and Robinson hooked up again for a 60-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

Scott County 59, Lafayette 28: After the visiting Generals took a 28-27 lead early in the second half on Quinton Turner’s 1-yard touchdown plunge, Scott County’s Austin Barnett led a charge that saw the Cardinals rip off 32 unanswered points to turn a tight affair into a rout.

Barnett rushed for three of his six touchdowns in the second half. After Barnett’s 1-yard score put the Cardinals back in front, Bronson Brown scored his second TD of the night on a 47-yard rush to push the advantage to 42-28.

Scott County (2-0) rumbled for 601 yards on the ground. Bronson Brown led the way with 243 yards while Barnett rushed for 216 yards and Payton Brown had 126.

Teandre Newcomb caught two passes for 111 yards and a touchdown for Lafayette (1-1). The Generals fumbled five times on the night but recovered all but one. The Cardinals converted 33 first downs while Lafayette converted 10.

Simon Kenton 37, Bryan Station 20: The Defenders led 14-7 after a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes by Jalen Burbage but the host Pioneers responded with 30 unanswered points. Simon Kenton (2-0) ran for 348 yards and five touchdowns as a team. Caleb Farfsing led the way with 198 yards and a TD on 14 carries and Austin Hammack added 91 yards and a score. Jon Sargent ran for 51 yards and found the end zone twice.

Burbage completed 20 of 32 passes for 226 yards and did not turn the ball over for Bryan Station (0-2). Dadrien Taylor caught eight passes for 88 yards and Antoine Smith ran for 86 yards in the loss.

Southwestern 28, Paul Dunbar 7: It was a rough debut for Paul Dunbar first-year head coach Wesley Johnson. The Bulldogs managed just 82 yards of total offense in their season-opening matchup with the Warriors at Toyota Stadium in Georgetown.

Austin Barnes ran for three touchdowns for Southwestern (2-0), including a 36-yarder to set the final score. Barnes also had three sacks and seven tackles. The Warriors ran for 279 yards and held Dunbar to minus-15 yards on the ground.

The Bulldogs avoided the shutout on an 83-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Cox to Jamarcus Robinson in the second quarter.

Madison Central 38, Woodford County 6: Senior running back Freddie Chenault was a workhorse for the host Indians, rushing 20 times for 153 yards and three touchdowns. Madison Central (2-0) held the Yellowjackets to 160 yards of offense while rushing for 244 yards as a team. Derrick Miller ran for 61 yards and threw touchdowns to Ben Snapp and Cody Dillon in the win.

Brennan Clark ran for 91 yards and a TD for Woodford County (0-2).

Warren Central (Ind.) 42, Trinity 41: The Shamrocks dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2014 as visiting Warren Central, ranked No. 20 in the nation by USA Today, rallied from a 20-point third-quarter deficit. After Trinity went ahead 41-21 on a 46-yard TD pass from Seth Jutz to Jacob McCarthy, Warren Central scored three unanswered touchdowns. Jaylen George’s 28-yard TD pass to David Bell with 1:08 remaining sealed the comeback.

The Shamrocks had a chance to salt away the win but turned the ball over on downs with 1:35 to play.

Highlands 34, Campbell County 7: Trailing 7-6 at halftime, the Bluebirds ripped off 21 unanswered points in the third quarter to run away from the host Camels. Highlands (2-0) quarterback Grady Cramer kicked off the run with a 59-yard touchdown pass to Austin King and later in the quarter hit Nate Roberts and Hunter Ahlfeld with scoring strikes.

Cramer finished with 179 yards and four touchdowns. King caught seven passes for 96 yards. Nick Cartwright caught seven passes for 83 yards and the lone touchdown for Campbell County (1-1).

Clark County 27, Harrison County 19: Nitavius Thomas rushed for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries as Clark County (1-1) outlasted host Harrison County (1-1). Quenton Pratt threw a pair of touchdown passes to T.C. Abbott in the loss.

Moore 38, Collins 33: Larry Johnson ran for 118 yards and a touchdown as the host Mustangs held on. Johnson’s 38-yard score put Moore (2-0) ahead 38-19 with 8:20 left in the third quarter.

A.J. Bradford returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and scored a pair of rushing TDs for Collins (0-2). His 9-yard run got the Titans within one possession with 2:34 left in the game.

Anderson County 34, Meade County 19: Brennon Maxberry ran for 110 yards and Jagger Gillis tossed two touchdowns and completed 10 of 14 passes for 128 yards as the host Bearcats pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Meade County (0-2) pulled within 24-19 on DeShawn Welch’s 4-yard TD run in the third quarter but Anderson County (2-0) responded with a 26-yard field goal by Wesley Ruehrwein and a 10-yard TD run by Charles Collins to put the game away.