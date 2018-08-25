Ballers: The top high school football performances on Friday night

Below are some of the best performances from the second week of the Kentucky high school football regular season, based on information reported to Kentucky.com:

Beau Allen, Lexington Catholic: Finished 23 of 31 for 357 yards and seven TDs, without an interception in a 50-34 win over Ryle. Led the Knights in rushing with 73 yards on nine carries.

Austin Barnett, Scott County: Rushed 29 times for 216 yards and six TDs in a 59-28 victory over Lafayette.

Freddie Chenault, Madison Central: Carried 20 times for 153 yards and three TDs in a 38-6 win against Woodford County.

Darian Clay, Hancock County: Rushed 13 times for 276 yards and six TDs. Also had a 71-yard interception return for a TD in a 53-0 win over Webster County.

Garrett Dennis, Male: Was 18-for-21 for 262 yards and four TDs in a 47-0 win over Ballard.

Caleb Farfsing, Simon Kenton: Rushed for 198 yards and a TD on 14 carries in a 37-20 win over Bryan Station.

Antione Johnson, DeSales: Caught 27-yard TD with 10 seconds left in a 35-34 come-from-behind victory at Butler. Returned a kickoff 85 yards for a TD.

Larry Johnson, Moore: Rushed 29 times for 258 yards and two TDs in a 38-33 win over Collins.

Diaz Perry, Mayfield: Had three catches for 144 yards and two TDs in a 35-7 win over Hopkinsville.

Wandale Robinson, Western Hills: Finished with 294 yards and five TDs in a 50-15 win at Estill County. Had three catches for 121 yards and two TDs, rushed seven times for 108 yards and two TDs and had two punt returns for 65 yards and a TD (excluded: a 100-yard interception return and an 84-yard rushing TD, both of which were negated by penalties).

Cameron Segar, East Jessamine: Blocked what would have been the game-winning field goal in a 27-26 win over Montgomery County. Earlier in the game he blocked a punt that resulted in a safety in favor of the Jaguars.