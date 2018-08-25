‘Those guys really helped me out there.’ UK football target has career night

Lexington Catholic’s Beau Allen (11) dropped back to pass as Lexington Catholic hosted Ryle on Friday Aug. 24, 2018 in Lexington, Ky.
Lexington Catholic’s Beau Allen (11) dropped back to pass as Lexington Catholic hosted Ryle on Friday Aug. 24, 2018 in Lexington, Ky. Mark Mahan

High School Football

By Josh Moore

jmoore@herald-leader.com

August 25, 2018 01:22 AM

Lexington Catholic through all of last season scored 50 or more points twice.

The Knights’ offense is clicking early in 2018. They took down defending Class 5A champ, Madison Southern, 51-12 last week before knocking out Class 6A foe Ryle, 50-36, on Friday night.

Beau Allen, Catholic’s junior quarterback, was 23 of 31 for 357 yards against the Raiders and ran for a team-high 73 yards on nine carries. Allen threw seven touchdowns, a new career high mark (topping the six he threw in a 56-16 victory over Garrard County in last year’s playoffs).

He spread ’em around, too. Jackson Corbett led the way with 102 yards and three TDs on five catches but Trent Neuer (93 yards, 2 TDs), Nathan Schnurr (83 yards, 1 TD) and Tommy Knopp (45 yards, 1 TD) all were involved in the scoring action.

“I look good just because the guys up front and a lot of wide receivers made plays,” said Allen, whose offers include the University of Kentucky and Michigan. “Those guys really helped me out there.”

It wasn’t a TD, but Schnurr made the most memorable play of the night: a leaping grab behind two Ryle defenders after Allen escaped a sack and managed to toss the ball about 50 yards down the field from Knights territory.

“He has all the credit in the world for that one, he made an incredible play,” Allen said.

LexCath Coach Nigel Smith improved to 2-0 in his first season leading the Knights. Catholic was a bit sloppy after it put a running clock into effect late in the third quarter, something he addressed with his team in the post-game gathering.

“We won the game, but winning game two doesn’t win us a state championship,” Smith said. “We’ve gotta get so much better and we’ve gotta get better fast. We had a chance to finish the game off and do things well, and we had turnovers, we had missed tackles, we had missed assignements. Those are things that get you beat in a close game, and they almost brought Ryle back in a game where we were up with a running clock.”

Kyle England had a game-high 138 yards and a TD on 14 rushes for Ryle.

