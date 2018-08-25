‘Those guys really helped me out there.’ UK football target has career night

Lexington Catholic through all of last season scored 50 or more points twice.

The Knights’ offense is clicking early in 2018. They took down defending Class 5A champ, Madison Southern, 51-12 last week before knocking out Class 6A foe Ryle, 50-36, on Friday night.

Beau Allen, Catholic’s junior quarterback, was 23 of 31 for 357 yards against the Raiders and ran for a team-high 73 yards on nine carries. Allen threw seven touchdowns, a new career high mark (topping the six he threw in a 56-16 victory over Garrard County in last year’s playoffs).

He spread ’em around, too. Jackson Corbett led the way with 102 yards and three TDs on five catches but Trent Neuer (93 yards, 2 TDs), Nathan Schnurr (83 yards, 1 TD) and Tommy Knopp (45 yards, 1 TD) all were involved in the scoring action.

“I look good just because the guys up front and a lot of wide receivers made plays,” said Allen, whose offers include the University of Kentucky and Michigan. “Those guys really helped me out there.”

It wasn’t a TD, but Schnurr made the most memorable play of the night: a leaping grab behind two Ryle defenders after Allen escaped a sack and managed to toss the ball about 50 yards down the field from Knights territory.

“He has all the credit in the world for that one, he made an incredible play,” Allen said.

Not sure how Beau Allen got rid of this with so much "oomph," and even less sure how Nathan Schnurr came down with it over two defenders. pic.twitter.com/uGy3L1JsZj — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) August 25, 2018

LexCath Coach Nigel Smith improved to 2-0 in his first season leading the Knights. Catholic was a bit sloppy after it put a running clock into effect late in the third quarter, something he addressed with his team in the post-game gathering.

“We won the game, but winning game two doesn’t win us a state championship,” Smith said. “We’ve gotta get so much better and we’ve gotta get better fast. We had a chance to finish the game off and do things well, and we had turnovers, we had missed tackles, we had missed assignements. Those are things that get you beat in a close game, and they almost brought Ryle back in a game where we were up with a running clock.”

Kyle England had a game-high 138 yards and a TD on 14 rushes for Ryle.

Ryle held LexCath to a field goal try. Trey Woody converts to make it 10-0, Lexington Catholic, in 1Q. Raiders have ball back with 6:25 to play in the period. pic.twitter.com/H3yZTT5cvu — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) August 25, 2018

Jackson Corbett gets himself a TD pass from Beau Allen, and Lexington Catholic extends its lead to 17-7 in 1Q. pic.twitter.com/dLGvUykwlZ — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) August 25, 2018

Beau Allen scurries on 4th and 6 but wasn't spotted for the first down. Ryle gets the ball back without allowing further damage. pic.twitter.com/6qSRh7867E — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) August 25, 2018

Jackson Corbett makes work out of a screen and scores on the pass from Beau Allen. PAT blew up on the Knights, so they lead 29-7 with 1:16 left 2Q. pic.twitter.com/evLXOOobHX — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) August 25, 2018

Lexington Catholic student section is stacked. Knights having fun in their home opener. pic.twitter.com/KhCBw7Bxxg — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) August 25, 2018

Dylan Bracken with the pick off for Lexington Catholic. Knights' offense returns to the turf. pic.twitter.com/AVsQgWLhLH — Josh Moore (@HLpreps) August 25, 2018