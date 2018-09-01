Highlights: Trio of UK targets lift their teams to major rivalry wins

Boyle County 34, Danville 17: The annual battle between cross-county rivals was tied at halftime but Boyle County pulled away in the fourth quarter to move to 3-0 on the year and end a two-game slide in the series on Friday night.

Danville (1-2) got within 20-17 with just over 11 minutes to play on a 22-yard field goal by Nathan Hazlett. Minutes later, Boyle County’s Isaac Hardwick blocked a punt and Ned Stephens recovered it in the end zone to put the Rebels ahead 27-17. Then Landen Bartleson scored his third touchdown of the game from four yards out with 2:40 left to put the game away.

Bartleson — a junior with offers from UK, Louisville, Purdue and Colorado — finished with 48 yards on 19 carries. Reese Smith caught 9 passes for 87 yards and Reed Lanter completed 22 of 38 passes for 252 yards in the win.

Lexington Catholic 33, Lafayette 7: Looking at the total team stats and not the final score, one might assume the Generals and visiting Knights had a tight battle that probably favored Lafayette in the end. But five turnovers doomed the Generals as they fell to 1-2 on the year.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Lafayette had 21 first downs to 16 for LexCath and outgained the Knights on offense by nearly 70 yards. But the Generals lost two of their four fumbles and threw three interceptions to help LexCath remain undefeated (3-0).

Beau Allen, who has offers from UK and Michigan, had a big night in the win. The junior quarterback threw a pair of touchdown passes to Luke Powell in the second quarter as LexCath built a 21-0 halftime lead. Lafayette got its only score early in the fourth quarter on Teandre Newcomb’s 19-yard run.

Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 296 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, adding a rushing touchdown. Nathan Schnurr caught six passes for 128 yards and one of those TDs. Luke Powell caught six balls for 81 yards and two scores.

Newcomb ran for 73 yards and caught five passes for 86 yards in the loss. Jaylen Lawson added 67 yards on three carries for the Generals, who rushed for 233 yards as a team.

Bowling Green 24, St. Xavier 21 (OT): Dalton Major kicked a game-winning 27 yard field goal to give the Purples a big road win and a 3-0 start to the season.

Vito Tisdale, a junior whose offers include UK, Louisville, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee, scored three TDs in the second half to help Bowling Green force extra time. He carried 26 times for about 140 yards, according to a report from the Bowling Green Daily News.

St. X dropped its second straight game to begin the season, its first under former Bowling Green Coach Kevin Wallace.

Frederick Douglass 57, Paintsville: Demarco Fishback had his second monster week in a row, scoring five touchdowns to lead host Frederick Douglass to a rout. Just as he did last week, Fishback scored the Broncos’ first four touchdowns as they jumped ahead 29-0 on their way to a 36-0 halftime lead.

Fishback caught six passes for 84 yards and three scores and rushed for two more TDs. Douglass quarterback Cam Jones was on-point all night, completing 14 of 18 passes for 283 yards and three touchdowns and adding 24 yards and another score on the ground. Micah Lowe caught two passes for 86 yards and Dekel Crowdus reeled in four catches for 76 yards.

Douglass held Paintsville (2-1) to 107 yards of offense. The Broncos had 11 tackles for loss. In three games this year the Broncos have outscored their opponents 153-31.

Madison Southern 48, Bourbon County 13: It was an appropriate night for Tobias Storm to put on a show. The junior quarterback lit up the visiting Colonels on the ground with some big plays, rushing for 177 yards and a touchdown on just four carries. Alex Knuckles added 82 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns for Madison Southern (1-2).

Bryce Roy caught seven passes for 100 yards and Camarr Myers had 84 yards and a rushing TD for Bourbon County (2-1).





Southwestern 26, Madison Central 7: Drew Sawyers rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Warriors jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and sent the Indians to their first loss of the year. Chase Doan added 76 yards rushing Southwestern (3-0), which held run-happy Madison Central (2-1) to just 127 yards on the ground.

Derrick Miller led the Indians with 79 passing yards and 61 rushing yards. Freddie Chenault ran for 55 yards and a TD in the loss.

Anderson County 28, Mercer County 0: Big efforts by Charles Collins and Jagger Gillis were cut short as the visiting Bearcats remained undefeated in a game that was called at halftime due to weather. Gillis hit Collins with a 25-yard touchdown pass to get Anderson County (3-0) on the board and later found Justin Wilhoit for another score. Collins rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including an 86-yarder early in the second quarter.

Malachi Yulee ran for 84 yards on 13 carries for Mercer County (0-3).





Archbishop Moeller (Ohio) 21, Trinity 14: The wild weather that wreaked havoc on high school football games throughout Kentucky on Friday night crossed the Ohio River and claimed Trinity as one of its victims. For the first time since 1963, Trinity is 0-3 to begin the season. The Shamrocks trailed host Moeller 21-14 in the third quarter when the game was called due to weather.

Ballard 38, Collins 6: Austin Carr passed for 188 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD as visiting Ballard (1-2) got its first win of the year. Jayden Farmer rushed ten times for 58 yards and a TD and Telly Byrd caught four passes for 72 yards in the win.

Mikaii Stoner had 107 yards on six cathces for Collins (0-3).

Lincoln County 35, Garrard County 20: Darius Napier finished with more than 150 total yards of offense to lead the Patriots, who improved to 2-1, past the Golden Lions (1-2). Napier had 74 yards and a TD on four rushes and 83 yards and 2 TDs on five receptions. On the other side of the ball he finished with 8 tackles and interception.