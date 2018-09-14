Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The fifth weekend of the 2018 high school football season is here!
Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through Friday and Saturday nights.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games.
SCOREBOARD
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.
View scores from the Herald-Leader’s new crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!
LIVE BROADCASTS
(All times local to site)
FRIDAY
Video
Allen County-Scottsville vs. Pulaski County at Lindsey Wilson, 7 p.m. (Sporting Times Broadcast Network)
Bowling Green at Warren Central, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Greenwood at Barren County, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Frederick Douglass at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WBON-TV)
Highlands at Lexington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin)
Madison Southern at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
Radio
Allen County-Scottsville vs. Pulaski County at Lindsey Wilson, 7 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
Beechwood at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Beechwood Mixlr)
Beechwood at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Covington Catholic Mixlr)
Naperville Central at Trinity, 7 p.m. (WHTK-AM 970)
Boyd County at Russell, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports)
Garrard County at East Jessamine, 7 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1)
Murray at Marshall County, 7 p.m. (WCBL-AM 1290)
Belfry at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)
Belfry at Pikeville, 7:30 p.m. (98.1 FM)
Collins at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown Radio News/Sports Channel)
Clark County at Grant County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYN-FM 107.7)
Greenup County at Lawrence County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 News)
Fairview at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports 1)
Floyd Central at Prestonsburg, 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports East Kentucky)
Hopkinsville at Paducah Tilghman, 7:30 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)
Jackson County at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)
Lexington Christian Academy at Walton-Verona, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)
Lincoln County at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)
McCreary Central at Paul Laurence Dunbar, 7:30 p.m. (WHAY-FM 98.3)
Moore at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)
Rowan County at Bourbon County, 7:30 p.m. (WMOR-FM 106.1)
Somerset at North Laurel, 7:30 p.m. (WYKY-FM 106.1)
Tates Creek at Bryan Station, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)
Waggener at Danville, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)
Wayne County at Harlan County, 7:30 p.m. (WKYM-FM 101.7)
West Jessamine at Nelson County, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)
SATURDAY
Video
Valley (Ohio) at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)
Radio
Valley (Ohio) at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7 Sports)
WHERE WE’LL BE
Josh Moore (@HLpreps) will be reporting live from Lexington Catholic High School, where the unbeaten Knights will host Highlands, the state’s winningest program. Photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will have visuals from the Lexington Catholic-Highlands game and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) will have visuals from Bryan Station’s home game against Tates Creek.
ROUNDUP
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from other games this evening. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
PIGSKIN STORIES
One of Kentucky’s smallest football teams off to best start in 33 years
The latest Kentucky Associated Press rankings for all six classes.
See how Josh Moore voted in the latest AP rankings.
Results from the Kentucky.com Football Player of the Week polling for week four of the season.
