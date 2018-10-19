Friday Night Lights: Live Kentucky football updates, broadcast links

The 10th week of the 2018 Kentucky high school football season is here!
Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through Friday and Saturday nights.
You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.
SCOREBOARD
Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.
Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.
View scores from the Herald-Leader’s new crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!
LIVE BROADCASTS
(All times local to site)
FRIDAY
Video
Bowling Green at South Warren, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Franklin-Simpson at Warren East, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)
Frederick Douglass at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m. (PrepSpin)
Greenup County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)
Manual at Male, 7:30 p.m. (Great American Rivalry)
North Bullitt at South Oldham, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)
Pulaski County at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
Paintsville at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (MyTown TV)
Radio
Beechwood at Dayton, 7 p.m. (Beechwood Mixlr)
Christian County at Madisonville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)
Dixie Heights at Covington Catholic, 7:30 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)
Hopkins County Central at Hopkinsville, 7 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230)
Marshall County at Apollo, 7 p.m. (WCBL-AM 1290)
Ashland Blazer at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9)
Bullitt East at Oldham County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)
Clark County at Madison Central, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)
Danville at Lexington Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m. (WJMM-FM 99.1)
Danville at Lexington Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)
Frederick Douglass at Henry Clay, 7:30 p.m. (WLXG-AM 1300)
Muhlenberg County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)
Boyle County at Western Hills, 7:30 p.m. (Hometown News/Sports Channel)
East Ridge at Shelby Valley, 7:30 p.m. (FOX Sports East Kentucky)
Greenup County at Boyd County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7)
Knott County Central at Estill County, 7:30 p.m. (WIRV-AM 1500)
Lawrence County at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. (WMDJ-FM 1001.)
Lexington Catholic at Garrard County, 7:30 p.m. (WRNZ-FM 105.1)
Lincoln County (W.Va.) at Fairview, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7)
Nicholas County at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)
Paintsville at Raceland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7)
Pendleton County at Fleming County, 7:30 p.m. (PCRO)
Pike County Central at Belfry, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)
Pikeville at Grundy (Va.), 7:30 p.m. (Hit City USA 98.1)
Pulaski County at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)
Rowan County at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WLCG-FM 105.7)
Rowan County at East Carter, 7:30 p.m. (WMOR-FM 106.1)
West Carter at Lewis County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7)
West Jessamine at East Jessamine, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.)
Somerset at Middlesboro, unlisted time (WYKY-FM 106.1)
WHERE WE’LL BE
Reporter Josh Moore (@HLpreps) and photographer Alex Slitz (@AlexSlitzPhoto) will be at Henry Clay, which is hosting undefeated Frederick Douglass, the No. 1 team in the latest Kentucky Associated Press poll. It is Senior Night for the No. 8 Blue Devils, who are looking to be the first city team to defeat Douglass since the school opened.
ROUNDUP
Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state. Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!
PIGSKIN STORIES
Dave Cantrall’s latest Kentucky high school football ratings
The latest Kentucky Associated Press rankings for all six classes
Results from the Kentucky.com Football Player of the Week poll (Oct. 12, 2018)
