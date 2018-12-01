Purdue commit Milton Wright named finalist for coaches’ Mr. Football award

Milton Wright, a senior at Christian Academy of Louisville, was named Class 2A Player of the Year and a finalist for the inaugural Mr. Football award presented by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association during halftime of the Class 2A finals on Saturday.

Wright — who was MVP of the 2016 Class 2A finals after leading CAL to its first state championship — had 997 yards and 12 touchdowns on just 66 receptions entering the Centurions’ title bout with Mayfield on Saturday. He had also rushed for seven TDs, scored three on special teams and returned one of his three interceptions for a score.

Wright, a four-star prospect, committed to Purdue earlier this month.

The KFCA announced earlier this season that it would begin awarding its own Mr. Football award, with the Player of the Year winner in each class being named a finalist for the award. The KFCA Mr. Football winner will be named at halftime of the Class 5A finals on Sunday.