Speedy western Kentucky running back named finalist for new Mr. Football award

Tre Bass, a senior at Franklin-Simpson, was named Class 4A Player of the Year and a finalist for the inaugural Mr. Football award presented by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association during halftime of the Class 4A finals on Saturday.

Entering the 4A finals — in which Franklin-Simpson played Johnson Central — Bass had rushed for 1,963 yards (second-most in the class), 29 TDs (tied for the lead in 4A) and an average of 12.5 yards per carry (best in the class). He’s considered a three-star prospect by 247Sports but has not committed.

The KFCA announced earlier this season that it would begin awarding its own Mr. Football award, with the Player of the Year winner in each class being named a finalist for the award. The KFCA Mr. Football winner will be named at halftime of the Class 5A finals on Sunday.