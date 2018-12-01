Lexington’s newest high school has its first Mr. Football finalist

Damarco Fishback, a senior at Frederick Douglass, was named Class 6A Player of the Year and a finalist for the inaugural Mr. Football award presented by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association during halftime of the Class 6A finals on Saturday.

Fishback erupted as a running back at Douglass after transferring from Lafayette following three seasons with the Generals, for whom he was a standout defensive back. He was fifth in rushing with 1,296 yards and rushed for 22 touchdowns, second-highest in the class. Fishback also scored five receiving TDs, giving him the most total TDs in Class 6A this season before the final weekend of play.

The KFCA announced earlier this season that it would begin awarding its own Mr. Football award, with the Player of the Year winner in each class being named a finalist for the award. The KFCA Mr. Football winner will be named at halftime of the Class 5A finals on Sunday.