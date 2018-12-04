All-American Wandale Robinson hyping UK to other local stars as signing day nears

Tuesday was pretty eventful for Western Hills senior Wandale Robinson.

In the morning Robinson cracked the No. 98 spot in the Rivals 100, his highest ranking ever by the recruiting service; Robinson previously was rated as a four-star prospect but wasn’t listed among Rivals.com’s top 250 recruits in the 2019 class. He’s the first University of Kentucky commit since Landon Young to be ranked among Rivals’ top 100 prospects.

In the afternoon he was presented with his jersey for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl game. That all-star event — which features 100 of the top high school football seniors in the country — will kickoff at 2 pm. January 5 in San Antonio and broadcast nationally on NBC.

Robinson, who over the weekend won the inaugural Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football, is the latest among a slew of players who starred for Kentucky high schools who will play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The trio of Kash Daniel, Drake Jackson and Landon Young participated in 2016 (Young was named that game’s top lineman), Jedrick Wills did so in 2017 and Rondale Moore played in 2018.

“There’s definitely talent in Kentucky,” Robinson said. “If you look at my class and the 2020 class, there’s obviously a lot of different kids getting a lot of different offers and stuff like that. Really, (it’s) just being able to show that Kentucky kids can play football.”

Robinson is the latest in-state U.S. Army Bowl selection since the Daniel-Jackson-Young triumvirate to commit to UK. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Ohio State, Nebraska, Purdue, Michigan and Alabama in November.

Nebraska is the only school really recruiting Robinson and they’re continuing to come after him hard, he said, but he plans to sign with the Wildcats at the beginning of the early signing period on Dec. 19 and enroll at UK in January.





“I knew recruiting wouldn’t stop until December 19, so I’ve just been ready for it, the whole process,” Robinson said.

He’s moved on from being recruited to being a recruiter: Robinson said he was in the ear of defensive end J.J. Weaver, a star at Moore High School who last week committed to UK. Jared Casey, a standout linebacker for Ballard High School, decommitted from Oregon last week and Robinson’s been working to bring him to Lexington; Casey plans to commit on Thursday.

“We’re gonna see what Jared has to do on Thursday and J.J. obviously committed this past Friday,” Robinson. “Really, all the kids that they’ve really tried to get me after, I’ve went after.”