Nebraska commit Wandale Robinson adds another major award to his resume

Western Hills senior Wandale Robinson was named the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year on Thursday.

Robinson, who’s committed to the University of Nebraska, rushed for 1,973 yards and 30 touchdowns on 206 carries this past season and finished his career as the state’s second all-time leading scorer. He is a U..S. Army All-American Bowl selection and recently was named the recipient of the Paul Hornung Award and the Kentucky Football Coaches Association Mr. Football award.

On Wednesday Robinson — who committed to the University of Kentucky last month — announced that he will instead attend Nebraska.

“Most people don’t realize the stress that goes on with recruiting, especially when it’s from your home state and everyone wants you to go there,” Robinson wrote in a tweet explaining his decision. “Staying home is something I would have loved to do, but unfortunately my heart just isn’t there.”