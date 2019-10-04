Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

SHARE COPY LINK

Week 7 of the Kentucky high school football season kicks off Friday.

Below are some helpful links to scores, broadcasts and additional high school football information to get you through the weekend.

You may also scroll down to read live Twitter updates from games around the state from a plethora of media members working games throughout the weekend.

This week’s PrepSpin game

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Scoreboard

Click here for the latest high school football scores reported to the KHSAA.

Click here for the latest high school football line scores reported to the Herald-Leader.

View scores from the Herald-Leader’s crowd-sourcing ScoreStream app. If you’re not on board, download the app and join in on the fun next week!

Where we’ll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to East Jessamine, where the Jaguars square off against district rival Madison Southern.

) and photographer Matt Goins (@MattGoinsPhotos) head to East Jessamine, where the Jaguars square off against district rival Madison Southern. Photographer Arden Barnes (@arden_barnes) heads to Lafayette as the Generals host Corbin which has a couple of University of Kentucky recruiting targets on the roster.

Roundup

Josh Sullivan (@sullyjosh) will bring you a roundup of highlights from games around Lexington, the region and the state.

Please report your scores and details using our hotline — 859-231-3225 — or email them to hlsports@herald-leader.com. We encourage every school across Kentucky to participate; the more information you can provide to us, the more helpful and comprehensive our roundup will be!

Kentucky.com Player of the Week

Week 6’s Kentucky.com Player of the Week went to Stephen Moore of Fairdale, who had 95 yards and two TDs receiving. More than 77,000 votes were cast. Don’t forget to vote for your favorite when the new poll comes out Monday!

Live broadcasts

(All times local to site)

VIDEO STREAMING

North Oldham at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (Pegasus Sports Network)

South Laurel at Pulaski County, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

Greenwood at Christian County, 7 p.m. (Bowling Green Daily News)

Morgan County at Breathitt County, 7:30 p.m. (Bluegrass Sports Nation)

RADIO STREAMING

Boone County at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m. (Colonel Athletic Network)

West Jessamine at Woodford County, 7:30 p.m. (WNJK-FM 105.9)

Somerset at Hazard, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports) or (WYKY-FM 106.1)

North Laurel at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m. (Lake Cumberland Sports)

North Oldham at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 104.9)

Central at Shelby County, 7:30 p.m. (WFKY-FM 101.7)

Greenwood at Christian County, 7 p.m. (WHOP-FM 98.7)

East Carter at Tolsia (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, Sports Channel)

Raceland at Ashland, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S2)

Lewis County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m. (WLGC-FM 105.7, S3)

Paris at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m. (Bracken County Sports Network)

Allen County-Scottsville at Danville, 8 p.m. (WHIR-AM 1230)

Western Hills at Mercer County, 7:30 p.m. (WHBN-AM 1420)

Daviess County at McCracken County, 7 p.m. (WPAD-FM 99.5)

Cooper at Clark County, 7:30 p.m. (WWKY-FM 102.9)

Belfry at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR-FM 93.1)

Paintsville at Union, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7)

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin stories





RPI is officially here for high school football — with a new wrinkle

Fresh set of big playmakers ready for their biggest game yet

Small school on five-game win streak after losing 43 in a row

Football runs in this family, hard. Former UK star molding ‘blue-collar’ kids

Friday Night Lens: Part 4: Mayfield

Friday Night Lens: Part 3, Pikeville

Friday Night Lens: Part 2, Breathitt County

Friday Night Lens: Part 1, Knox Central





Twitter stream