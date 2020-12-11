Friday Night Lights: Live high school football updates and broadcast links

The state semifinals round of the Kentucky high school football postseason takes place Friday night.

Scoreboard

Where we'll be

Digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) heads to Owensboro where Frederick Douglass takes on the Red Devils to try to get back to the state finals in Class 5A

Sports writer Josh Sullivan ( @sullyjosh ) and photographer Alex Slitz ( @AlexSlitzPhoto ) will cover No. 1 Lexington Christian's game against Murray for a spot in Class 2A's finals.

Sports writer Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) and photographer Silas Walker (@sigh_las) head to Paintsville for a Class 4A clash between Franklin County and Johnson Central.





Roundup

The Herald-Leader's Jared Peck and Josh Sullivan will bring you a roundup of highlights from the rest of the state.

This week’s games and streams

(Streams listed if known. All times local to the site.)

CLASS A

Williamsburg at Kentucky Country Day, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*)

Newport Central Catholic at Paintsville, 7:30 p.m. (WKLW-FM 94.7) (859SportsRadio video)

CLASS 2A

Murray at Lexington Christian, 7 p.m. (WNBS-AM 1340) (WJMM-FM 99.1) (PrepSpin.com video) (LCA Sports video)

Beechwood at West Carter, 7:30 p.m. (Beechwood Sports Radio) (KHSAA.tv video*)

CLASS 3A

Belfry at Ashland Blazer, 7:30 p.m. (WDHR.com) (KHSAA.tv video*)

Christian Academy-Louisville at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m. (KHSAA.tv video*) (Pegasus Sports Network video)

CLASS 4A

Hopkinsville at Boyle County, 7:30 p.m. (WHOP-AM 1230) (Hometown News/Sports) (KHSAA.tv video*)

Franklin County at Johnson Central, 7:30 p.m. (WSIP-FM 98.9) (WFKY-FM 104.9) (Team1prep.com/ky/*)

CLASS 5A

Bowling Green at Covington Catholic, 6 p.m. (WDNS-FM 93.3) (Colonel Athletic Network audio free/video*)

Frederick Douglass at Owensboro, 6 p.m. (Glicod.com) (OwensboroRadio.com) (KHSAA.tv video*)

CLASS 6A

Paul Laurence Dunbar at Male, 7 p.m. (Glicod.com)

St. Xavier at Trinity (Louisville), 7 p.m. (WGTK-AM 970) (KHSAA.tv video*)

*Subscription or fee required

(Know of another game available online? Email: jpeck@herald-leader.com)

Pigskin coverage

