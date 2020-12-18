High School Football
Live updates from Kentucky’s high school football state championships
The 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals kick off Friday morning at Kroger Field.
This page will be updated regularly during the event.
Friday’s games
Class A: Kentucky Country Day (10-1) vs. Paintsville (9-2), 11 a.m. | Preview | Game story to come | Box score.
Class 2A: Lexington Christian (10-1) vs. Beechwood (9-2), 3 p.m. | Preview | Game story to come | Box score.
Class 4A: Boyle County (10-0) vs. Franklin County (9-1), 7 p.m.| Preview | Game story to come | Box score.
Saturday’s games
Class 3A: Elizabethtown (12-0) vs. Ashland Blazer (10-0), 11 a.m.| Preview | Game story to come | Box score.
Class 5A: Owensboro (12-0) vs. Bowling Green (9-2), 3 p.m. | Preview | Game story to come | Box score.
Class 6A: Trinity (9-0) vs. Male (8-1), 7 p.m.| Preview | Game story to come | Box score.
Broadcast information
Video streaming (pay): Subscription required for live video stream at KHSAA.tv.
Audio streaming (free): Link to the KHSAA’s mixlr channel at KHSAA.net. In addition, GLICOD.com will have the Trinity vs. Male game on Saturday evening and the local radio station of your favorite finals team is probably broadcasting/streaming, as well. Check your local station’s Facebook page or website.
Live stats: KHSAA Stat Broadcast Links
More coverage
How to watch, follow the 2020 Kentucky high school football state championships
John Clay podcast: Previewing the Kentucky high school football championships
Boyle County aims to recapture glory. Franklin County goes for first taste
Kentucky high school football recruits make college decisions official. View the list.
Franklin County upsets defending champ to earn first shot at state title
Hot early, clutch late, Owensboro stuns Douglass in Class 5A semis
‘Let’s come out and pound this team.’ LCA rolls into state championship game.
High school playoffs: Male and Boyle County roll, Beechwood survives furious rally
