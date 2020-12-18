Live updates from Kentucky’s high school football state championships

The 2020 UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine State Football Finals kick off Friday morning at Kroger Field.

Check here for the latest updates, stories and statistics from the finals. This page will be updated regularly during the event.

The Twitter feed below contains live observations from sports media around Kentucky.

Friday’s games

Class A: Kentucky Country Day (10-1) vs. Paintsville (9-2), 11 a.m. | Preview | Game story to come | Box score.

Class 2A: Lexington Christian (10-1) vs. Beechwood (9-2), 3 p.m. | Preview | Game story to come | Box score.

Class 4A: Boyle County (10-0) vs. Franklin County (9-1), 7 p.m.| Preview | Game story to come | Box score.

Saturday’s games

Class 3A: Elizabethtown (12-0) vs. Ashland Blazer (10-0), 11 a.m.| Preview | Game story to come | Box score.

Class 5A: Owensboro (12-0) vs. Bowling Green (9-2), 3 p.m. | Preview | Game story to come | Box score.

Class 6A: Trinity (9-0) vs. Male (8-1), 7 p.m.| Preview | Game story to come | Box score.

Broadcast information

Video streaming (pay): Subscription required for live video stream at KHSAA.tv.

Audio streaming (free): Link to the KHSAA’s mixlr channel at KHSAA.net. In addition, GLICOD.com will have the Trinity vs. Male game on Saturday evening and the local radio station of your favorite finals team is probably broadcasting/streaming, as well. Check your local station’s Facebook page or website.

Live stats: KHSAA Stat Broadcast Links

Live updates

More coverage

How to watch, follow the 2020 Kentucky high school football state championships

John Clay podcast: Previewing the Kentucky high school football championships

Boyle County aims to recapture glory. Franklin County goes for first taste

Kentucky high school football recruits make college decisions official. View the list.

Franklin County upsets defending champ to earn first shot at state title

Hot early, clutch late, Owensboro stuns Douglass in Class 5A semis

‘Let’s come out and pound this team.’ LCA rolls into state championship game.

High school playoffs: Male and Boyle County roll, Beechwood survives furious rally

Online programs

See the official KHSAA event program: https://bit.ly/2WrFkVe

See the interactive version: https://bit.ly/3gWh0UQ