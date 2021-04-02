Guide to Saturday’s $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland

Keeneland assistant track superintendent Alfredo Laureano, left, speaks with Jose Esparza as they walk on the turf track last April, when the Spring Meet was canceled because of COVID-19. The track hosts the Toyota Blue Grass along with five other graded stakes on Saturday. aslitz@herald-leader.com

Keeneland’s big Kentucky Derby prep race, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, plays out Saturday evening on the race course’s opening weekend. Here’s everything you need to know to get set for the 97th running of the Blue Grass:

Post time: 6:35 p.m. (11th race)

Purse: $800,000 (Grade 2)

For: 3-year-olds

Distance: 1 1/8 miles (dirt)

Derby points: 100-40-20-10

TV: NBC Sports Network (Broadcast runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes live coverage of Derby preps at Aqueduct and Santa Anita — the Wood Memorial and Santa Anita Derby)

Here’s a look at the field with morning-line odds for the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes:

1. Hidden Stash (20-1)

Jockey: Rafael Bejarano

Trainer: Victoria H. Oliver

Owner: BBN Racing

Career record: 6 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 2 thirds)

Career earnings: $191,062

Kentucky Derby points: 22

Most recent race: Finished second in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby on March 6 at Tampa Bay Downs

2. Untreated (10-1)

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Owner: Team Valor International

Career record: 2 starts (1 first, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)

Career earnings: $17,800

Kentucky Derby points: 0

Most recent race: Won a maiden special weight event on March 6 at Tampa Bay Downs

3. Highly Motivated (3-1)

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Trainer: Chad Brown

Owner: Klaravich Stables

Career record: 4 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 1 third)

Career earnings: $160,050

Kentucky Derby points: 10

Most recent race: Finished third in the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes on March 6 at Aqueduct

4. Essential Quality (3-5)

Jockey: Luis Saez

Trainer: Brad Cox

Owner: Godolphin Stables

Career record: 4 starts (4 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)

Career earnings: $1,785,144

Kentucky Derby points: 40

Most recent race: Won the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 27 at Oaklawn Park.

5. Rombauer (15-1)

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Trainer: Michael McCarthy

Owners: John and Diane Fradkin

Career record: 5 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 0 thirds)

Career earnings: $210,500

Kentucky Derby points: 14

Most recent race: Won the El Camino Real Derby on Feb. 13 at Golden Gate Fields

6. Leblon (50-1)

Jockey: Albin Jimenez

Trainer: Paulo Lobo

Owner: Bonne Chance Farm

Career record: 5 starts (1 first, 1 second, 1 third)

Career earnings: $72,657

Kentucky Derby points: 0

Most recent race: Finished fourth in an allowance race on Feb. 11 at Oaklawn Park

7. Hush of a Storm (15-1)

Jockey: Santiago Gonzalez

Trainer: William Morey

Owners: Joseph P. Morey, Jr. Revocable Trust

Career record: 4 starts (3 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)

Career earnings: $65,985

Kentucky Derby points: 10

Most recent race: Won the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes on Feb. 26 at Turfway Park

8. Sittin On Go (30-1)

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Trainer: Dale Romans

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables

Career record: 6 starts (2 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)

Career earnings: $169,520

Kentucky Derby points: 10

Most recent race: Finished seventh in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby on March 6 at Tampa Bay Downs

9. Keepmeinmind (8-1)

Jockey: David Cohen

Trainer: Robertino Diodoro

Owner: Cypress Creek Equine

Career record: 5 starts (1 first, 2 seconds, 1 third)

Career earnings: $400,987

Kentucky Derby points: 18

Most recent race: Finished sixth in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes on March 13 at Oaklawn Park