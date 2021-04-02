Keeneland
Guide to Saturday’s $800,000 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland
Keeneland’s big Kentucky Derby prep race, the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes, plays out Saturday evening on the race course’s opening weekend. Here’s everything you need to know to get set for the 97th running of the Blue Grass:
Post time: 6:35 p.m. (11th race)
Purse: $800,000 (Grade 2)
For: 3-year-olds
Distance: 1 1/8 miles (dirt)
Derby points: 100-40-20-10
TV: NBC Sports Network (Broadcast runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and includes live coverage of Derby preps at Aqueduct and Santa Anita — the Wood Memorial and Santa Anita Derby)
Here’s a look at the field with morning-line odds for the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes:
1. Hidden Stash (20-1)
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano
Trainer: Victoria H. Oliver
Owner: BBN Racing
Career record: 6 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 2 thirds)
Career earnings: $191,062
Kentucky Derby points: 22
Most recent race: Finished second in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby on March 6 at Tampa Bay Downs
2. Untreated (10-1)
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Owner: Team Valor International
Career record: 2 starts (1 first, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $17,800
Kentucky Derby points: 0
Most recent race: Won a maiden special weight event on March 6 at Tampa Bay Downs
3. Highly Motivated (3-1)
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Trainer: Chad Brown
Owner: Klaravich Stables
Career record: 4 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 1 third)
Career earnings: $160,050
Kentucky Derby points: 10
Most recent race: Finished third in the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes on March 6 at Aqueduct
4. Essential Quality (3-5)
Jockey: Luis Saez
Trainer: Brad Cox
Owner: Godolphin Stables
Career record: 4 starts (4 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $1,785,144
Kentucky Derby points: 40
Most recent race: Won the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 27 at Oaklawn Park.
5. Rombauer (15-1)
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Trainer: Michael McCarthy
Owners: John and Diane Fradkin
Career record: 5 starts (2 firsts, 1 second, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $210,500
Kentucky Derby points: 14
Most recent race: Won the El Camino Real Derby on Feb. 13 at Golden Gate Fields
6. Leblon (50-1)
Jockey: Albin Jimenez
Trainer: Paulo Lobo
Owner: Bonne Chance Farm
Career record: 5 starts (1 first, 1 second, 1 third)
Career earnings: $72,657
Kentucky Derby points: 0
Most recent race: Finished fourth in an allowance race on Feb. 11 at Oaklawn Park
7. Hush of a Storm (15-1)
Jockey: Santiago Gonzalez
Trainer: William Morey
Owners: Joseph P. Morey, Jr. Revocable Trust
Career record: 4 starts (3 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $65,985
Kentucky Derby points: 10
Most recent race: Won the John Battaglia Memorial Stakes on Feb. 26 at Turfway Park
8. Sittin On Go (30-1)
Jockey: Corey Lanerie
Trainer: Dale Romans
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables
Career record: 6 starts (2 firsts, 0 seconds, 0 thirds)
Career earnings: $169,520
Kentucky Derby points: 10
Most recent race: Finished seventh in the Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby on March 6 at Tampa Bay Downs
9. Keepmeinmind (8-1)
Jockey: David Cohen
Trainer: Robertino Diodoro
Owner: Cypress Creek Equine
Career record: 5 starts (1 first, 2 seconds, 1 third)
Career earnings: $400,987
Kentucky Derby points: 18
Most recent race: Finished sixth in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes on March 13 at Oaklawn Park
