Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Handicapping Blue Grass, Santa Anita Derby, Wood Memorial

Essential Quality with Luis Saez up, leaves the starting gate during the Breeders’ Cup TVG Juvenile at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Essential Quality with Luis Saez up, leaves the starting gate during the Breeders’ Cup TVG Juvenile at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

It’s one month until the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Three major prep races are set for April 3. There’s the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park in California and the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York. John Clay and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader take a closer look at each race and talk about the Derby picture as a whole.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats’ recruiting efforts. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service