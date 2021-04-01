The John Clay Podcast: Handicapping Blue Grass, Santa Anita Derby, Wood Memorial

It’s one month until the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Three major prep races are set for April 3. There’s the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park in California and the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York. John Clay and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader take a closer look at each race and talk about the Derby picture as a whole.
John Clay is a sports columnist for the Lexington Herald-Leader. A native of Central Kentucky, he covered UK football from 1987 until being named sports columnist in 2000. He has covered 20 Final Fours and 37 consecutive Kentucky Derbys.
Ben Roberts covers UK basketball, football, horse racing and other sports for the Lexington Herald-Leader and has specialized in UK basketball recruiting for the past several years. He also maintains the Next Cats recruiting blog, which features the latest news on the Wildcats' recruiting efforts.
