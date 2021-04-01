The John Clay Podcast: Handicapping Blue Grass, Santa Anita Derby, Wood Memorial

Essential Quality with Luis Saez up, leaves the starting gate during the Breeders’ Cup TVG Juvenile at Keeneland in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. aslitz@herald-leader.com

It’s one month until the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Three major prep races are set for April 3. There’s the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington, the Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita Park in California and the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct in New York. John Clay and Ben Roberts of the Lexington Herald-Leader take a closer look at each race and talk about the Derby picture as a whole.