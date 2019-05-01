Kentucky Derby odds updated after top choice scratched. See the new favorite.

Kentucky Derby favorite Omaha Beach a ‘sweet, kind horse’ Trainer Richard Mandella talks about Omaha Beach, the probable favorite for the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Omaha Beach is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Trainer Richard Mandella talks about Omaha Beach, the probable favorite for the 145th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Omaha Beach is coming off a win in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby.

There was a shakeup in the field for the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Wednesday night when it was announced that morning-line favorite Omaha Beach had been scratched from the race.

Trainer Richard Mandella announced that the Arkansas Derby champion, who was the 4-1 favorite to win on Saturday, has a respiratory problem that was discovered after the horse’s team noticed him coughing Wednesday morning after a training session. Mandella said the condition will probably keep Omaha Beach out of training for three weeks.

Omaha Beach’s departure opens a spot in the field for Bodexpress, who will move into the far outside 20th post and be listed as No. 21 in the program.

Shortly after the announcement that Omaha Beach would be scratched, updated odds were released for Saturday’s 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.





The new favorite is Bob Baffert trainee Game Winner, who was assigned 9-2 odds.

Complete updated odds, listed in order of post position, are as follows:

1. War of Will (15-1)

2. Tax (20-1)

3. By My Standards (15-1)

4. Gray Magician (50-1)

5. Improbable (5-1)

6. Vekoma (15-1)

7. Maximum Security (8-1)

8. Tacitus (8-1)

9. Plus Que Parfait (30-1)

10. Cutting Humor (30-1)

11. Haikal (30-1)

12. Omaha Beach (Scratched)

13. Code of Honor (12-1)

14. Win Win Win (12-1)

15. Master Fencer (50-1)

16. Game Winner (9-2)

17. Roadster (5-1)

18. Long Range Toddy (30-1)

19. Spinoff (30-1)

20. Country House (30-1)

21. Bodexpress (30-1)