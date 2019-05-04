Updated odds for the 2019 Kentucky Derby, 10 a.m. New favorite takes over

John Clay and Ben Roberts handicap Kentucky Derby 145 Herald-Leader sports writers John Clay and Ben Roberts give their picks on the 2019 Kentucky Derby field from Churchill Downs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Herald-Leader sports writers John Clay and Ben Roberts give their picks on the 2019 Kentucky Derby field from Churchill Downs.

The 145th Kentucky Derby is scheduled to go to post at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs.

We’re updating the odds for the race throughout the day. Check back here for the most recent changes.

There have been some massive moves off the morning line. And, currently the morning-line favorite has dropped to fourth choice. Maximum Security is now top at 9-2.

Updated odds as of 10 a.m. Saturday. The total win pool as of this update is $4,331,204.00.

PP, Trainer, Jockey, Odds

1. War of Will, Mark Casse, Tyler Gaffalione, 17-1

2. Tax, Danny Gargan, Junior Alvarado, 36-1

3. By My Standards, Bret Calhoun, Gabriel Saez, 16-1





4. Gray Magician, Peter Miller, Drayden Van Dyke, 31-1

5. Improbable, Bob Baffert, Irad Ortiz Jr., 5-1





6. Vekoma, George Weaver, Javier Castellano, 22-1

7. Maximum Security, Jason Servis, Luis Saez, 9-2





8. Tacitus, Bill Mott, Jose Ortiz, 5-1





9. Plus Que Parfait, Brendan Walsh, Ricardo Santana Jr., 54-1





10. Cutting Humor, Todd Pletcher, Mike Smith, 24-1





11. Haikal, Kiaran McLaughlin, Rajiv Maragh, SCRATCHED





12. Omaha Beach, Richard Mandella, SCRATCHED





13. Code of Honor, Shug McGaughey, John Velazquez, 13-1





14. Win Win Win, Michael Trombetta, Julian Pimentel, 15-1





15. Master Fencer, Koichi Tsunoda, Julien Leparoux, 51-1





16. Game Winner, Bob Baffert, Joel Rosario, 6-1

17. Roadster, Bob Baffert, Florent Geroux, 10-1





18. Long Range Toddy, Steve Asmussen, Jon Court, 49-1





19. Spinoff, Todd Pletcher, Manny Franco, 51-1





20. Country House, Bill Mott, Flavien Prat, 63-1

21. Bodexpress, Gustavo Delgado, Chris Landeros, 99-1

145th Kentucky Derby

When: 6:50 p.m. Saturday

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville

TV: NBC

Purse: $3 million (Grade 1)

Distance: 1 1/4 miles (dirt)