Here’s who owns every 2021 Kentucky Derby horse and how they became so successful

Getting a horse into the Kentucky Derby requires big dreams, and often big bank accounts. But that’s not always the case as more and more syndicates, or groups of owners, band together to make a chase at the “Run for the Roses.”

But, as you’d expect, there is no shortage of billionaires behind the 20 Derby hopefuls this year, either. Several of this year’s owners already have a Derby victory under their belts, and they’re hoping to add to their trophy cases and résumés. For others, it might be their one and only shot at making history.

Here’s a look at the owners of each Thoroughbred who’ll compete in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and how they made the money that fuels their racing passion:

1. Known Agenda (6-1)

Owner: St. Elias Stable.

Auction history: $135,000 to Dromoland Farm at the Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga Selected Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $541,700.

Best performance: Won the Florida Derby (Grade 1) at Gulfstream Park on March 27.

About St. Elias Stable: Owned by Vincent Viola, founder and executive chairman of Virtu Financial (providers of financial services, trading products and market making services) and former chairman of the New York Mercantile Exchange. The New York native graduated from the United States Military Academy. Viola also owns the NHL’s Florida Panthers. He was a co-owner of 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming. Forbes estimates his net worth at $3.9 billion.

2. Like the King (50-1)

Owner: M Racing Group.

Auction history: $170,000 to Golden Star Farm at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company October Yearlings in 2019. Also, sold for $28,000 to The Acorn at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale in 2018.

Earnings to date: $200,680.

Best performance: Won the Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade 3) at Turfway Park on March 27.

About M Racing Group: Owned by Mickey Gonzalez, who was born in New York and raised in Puerto Rico before returning to the United States, where he has worked in insurance, according to BloodHorse. He has been buying horses since 1971.

3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)

Owner: Mark Schwartz.

Auction history: $5,000 to Mark Schwartz at the Ocala Spring Sale of Two-Year-Olds in Training in 2020. His reserve wasn’t met at the Ocala October Yearlings in 2019 and at the Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga Preferred New York Bred Yearling Sale in 2019. Also, sold for $30,000 to JCE Racing at the Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga Fall Mixed in 2018.

Earnings to date: $225,000.

Best performance: Won Remsen Stakes (Grade 2) at Aqueduct on Dec. 5, 2020.

About Mark Schwartz: Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., he’s a retired insurance executive. Brooklyn Strong would be his first Derby horse. “The first track I ever went to was Aqueduct,” Schwartz told NYRA.com ahead of his colt’s fifth-place run in the Wood Memorial on April 3. “My dad brought me to see the horses and I just loved it. I was 7 years old and here we are 60 years later.”

4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)

Owners: Cypress Creek Equine, Arnold Bennewith and Spendthrift Farm.

Auction history: None.

Earnings to date: $424,987.

Best performance: Won the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes (Grade 2) at Churchill Downs on Nov. 28, 2020.

About Cypress Creek Equine: Owned by Kevin Moody.

About Arnold Bennewith: Co-owned Keepmeinmind with Cypress Creek Equine until 50-percent ownership was sold to Spendthrift Farm.

About Spendthrift Farm: Owned by B. Wayne Hughes, the founder and chairman of Public Storage. As a co-owner, his horse Authentic won the 2020 Kentucky Derby and the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Hughes’ net worth is $3.8 billion, according to Forbes.

5. Sainthood (50-1)

Owners: WinStar Farm and China Horse Club.

Auction history: $62,000 to Sitak Stable at the Ocala October Yearlings in 2019. His reserve wasn’t met at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2019. Also, sold for $100,000 to The Legend Stables at the Keeneland January 2019 Horses of All Ages Sale.

Earnings to date: $91,900.

Best performance: Second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks (Grade 3) at Turfway Park on March 27.

About WinStar Farm: Owned by Illinois native Kenny Troutt, founder of Excel Communications, a Texas-based long-distance phone company that merged with Teleglobe in a $3.5 billion deal in 1998. Won the Kentucky Derby (and the Triple Crown) in 2018 with Justify and in 2010 with Super Saver. Troutt’s net worth is listed at $1.5 billion by Forbes.

About China Horse Club: Ownership group founded by Malaysia-born Fujian native Teo Ah Khing, a Harvard-educated acclaimed architect, entrepreneur and self-made billionaire. Teo Ah Khing is chairman of four companies, including the club, according to the club’s website. Won the Kentucky Derby (and the Triple Crown) in 2018 with Justify.

6. O Besos (20-1)

Owners: Bernard Racing, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds.

Auction history: None.

Earnings to date: $172,624.

Best performance: Third in the Louisiana Derby (Grade 2) at Fair Grounds on March 20.

About Bernard Racing: Barrett Bernard is an emergency room physician and graduate of the University of Louisville School of Medicine, according to the Paulick Report. “It’s my relaxation time,” Bernard told the Paulick Report. “I like to go out and watch my horses train, and of course to see them race. It’s like a mini-vacation.”

About Tagg Team Racing: A horse racing syndicate that works exclusively with Louisville-based trainer Greg Foley.

About West Point Thoroughbreds: Another horse racing syndicate, this one founded by president and CEO Terry Finley. He’s a West Point graduate. West Point Thoroughbreds was part of the ownership of 2017 Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming.

7. Mandaloun (15-1)

Owner: Juddmonte Farms.

Auction history: None.

Earnings to date: $361,252.

Best performance: Won the Risen Star Stakes (Grade 2) at Fair Grounds on Feb. 13.

About Juddmonte Farms: Owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdullah Al Saud of Saudi Arabia until his death on Jan. 12, 2021. Juddmonte won the Eclipse Award for top owner in 1992, 2003, 2016 and 2017 and top breeder in 1995, 2001-03 and 2009. Juddmonte doesn’t have a Kentucky Derby victory on its résumé, but it did win the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Classic and 2017 Pegasus World Cup with Arrogate.

8. Medina Spirit (15-1)

Owner: Zedan Racing Stables.

Auction history: $35,000 to Zedan Racing Stables at the Ocala July Two-Year-Olds and Horses of Racing Age Sale in 2020. Also, sold for $1,000 to Christy Whitman (agent) at the Ocala 2019 Winter Mixed Sale.

Earnings to date: $315,200.

Best performance: Second in the Santa Anita Derby (Grade 1) at Santa Anita on April 3.

About Zedan Racing Stables: Founded in 2016 and based in Lexington, it is the Thoroughbred racing venture of businessman Amr F. Zedan. He is the chairman of The Zedan Group, an energy-focused company (mainly oil and gas services) based in Saudia Arabia. Amr Zedan was part of the group that owned California Chrome when he won the 2014 Kentucky Derby.

9. Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)

Owners: Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing and William Strauss.

Auction history: $110,000 to Dennis O’Neill at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall Yearling Sale in 2019. Also, sold for $17,000 to Erickson Equine at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky February Mixed Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $1,005,700.

Best performance: Won the Louisiana Derby (Grade 2) at Fair Grounds on March 20.

About Roadrunner Racing: It was formed by a group of 11 members at LaQuinta Country Club, according to The Desert Sun of Palm Springs, Calif.

About Boat Racing: It’s a group of five former football players at Brown University, led by Patrick O’Neill, the nephew of Kentucky Derby-winning trainer Doug O’Neill (I’ll Have Another in 2012 and Nyquist in 2016) and bloodstock agent Dennis O’Neill.

About William Strauss: He was the co-founder and CEO of ProFlowers, a web-based flower provider that eventually was sold as part of a $477 million deal with Liberty Media Corporation in 2005, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. “I made enough money to buy racehorses,” Strauss told the newspaper.

10. Midnight Bourbon (20-1)

Owner: Winchell Thoroughbreds.

Auction history: $525,000 to Winchell Thoroughbreds at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $461,420.

Best performance: Second in the Louisiana Derby (Grade 2) at Fair Grounds on March 20.

About Winchell Thoroughbreds: The racing and breeding operation was started by Verne Winchell, who died in 2002. The Illinois native founded the doughnut company Winchell’s. That company merged with Denny’s in 1967. Winchell Thoroughbreds is now a partnership of Joan Winchell and her son, Ron. They campaigned 2004 Wood Memorial winner Tapit, now one of the world’s leading stallions who stands at Gainesway Farm in Kentucky. The Winchells own 320-acre Corinthia Farm near Lexington. Ron Winchell is involved in gaming bars/restaurants, construction, and real estate development. In partnership, Winchell purchased Kentucky Downs in Franklin, Ky., in November 2018.

11. Dynamic One (20-1)

Owners: Repole Stable, Phipps Stable and St. Elias Stable.

Auction history: $725,000 to Repole Stable and St. Elias Stable at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $194,120.

Best performance: Second in Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on April 3.

About Repole Stable: Owned by Mike Repole, who is known for co-founding Glacéau (maker of Vitaminwater), which sold to Coca-Cola for $4.1 billion, and BodyArmor SuperDrink, a sports drink manufacturer now partially owned by Coca-Cola. He was the owner for Uncle Mo, who was the 2010 Eclipse Award winner for 2-year old colts and has gone on to be a top stallion.

About Phipps Stable: The legendary racing family’s stable is headed by Daisy Phipps Pulito. Family patriarch Henry Phipps was at one time the second-largest shareholder of Carnegie Steel (and Andrew Carnegie’s business partner) and was a founder of Bessemer Trust. In December 2020, Forbes estimated the Phipps family’s net worth at $8.6 billion.

About St. Elias Stable: See Known Agenda.

12. Helium (50-1)

Owner: DJ Stable.

Auction history: $55,000 to Cool Hill Farm at the Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $287,763.

Best performance: Won the Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 2) at Tampa Bay Downs on March 6.

About DJ Stable: Owned by Leonard and Lois Green. Len Green is a certified public accountant who graduated from Harvard Business School and New York University. He teaches courses at Babson College in Wellesley, Mass. Green is also the founder and chairman The Green Group, a New Jersey-based accounting and advisory firm, that specializes in the Thoroughbred industry.

13. Hidden Stash (50-1)

Owner: BBN Racing.

Auction history: $50,000 to BBN II Racing at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $231,062.

Best performance: Second in the Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 2) at Tampa Bay Downs on March 6.

About BBN Racing: The founders are Brian Klatsky and Brendan O’Brien — partners in a wealth management firm — and Braxton Lynch, the current president of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association. The syndicate allows for outside individuals to buy into the group’s new crop of yearlings annually. Klatsky said he wanted the racing syndicate to be based around Kentucky. And he said the BBN Racing name and blue and white checkerboard jockey silks were “100 percent” a nod to the greatness of the basketball history in the state.

14. Essential Quality (2-1)

Owner: Godolphin.

Auction history: None.

Earnings to date: $2,265,144.

Best performance: Won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (Grade 1) at Keeneland on Nov. 6, 2020.

About Godolphin: Founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum (the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai), Godolphin is a global Thoroughbred breeding operation and horse racing team that has operations in Dubai, Europe, Australia, Japan and Lexington, Ky. Godolphin has won the Eclipse Award for top owner three times (2010, 2012 and 2020) but still seeks its first Kentucky Derby winner.

15. Rock Your World (5-1)

Owners: Hronis Racing and Talla Racing.

Auction history: $650,000 to Sapphire Stable at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $546,600.

Best performance: Won Santa Anita Derby at Santa Anita (Grade 1) on April 3.

About Hronis Racing: Founded by brothers Kosta and Pete Hronis, who also own California-based Hronis Inc., which grows, packs and ships table grapes and citrus fruits. Hronis Racing won the 2018 Eclipse Award for outstanding owner after Accelerate won the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

About Talla Racing: Michael Talla is a co-founder of The Sports Club/LA, a collection of luxury health clubs across the country.

16. King Fury (20-1)

Owners: Fern Circle Stables and Three Chimneys Farm.

Auction history: $950,000 to Fern Circle Stables (Paul Fireman) at Fasig-Tipton New York Saratoga Select Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $262,739.

Best performance: Won Stonestreet Lexington Stakes (Grade 3) at Keeneland on April 10.

About Fern Circle Stables: Owned by Massachusetts native Paul Fireman, who led Reebok International for 26 years as chairman and CEO. He sold Reebok to Adidas in 2005 for a reported $3.8 billion, a deal that Forbes said earned him $600 million. Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion. He’s now the chairman for Fireman Capital Partners, a Boston company founded by his son Dan in 2008.

About Three Chimneys Farm: Located in Midway, it’s one of the top Thoroughbred breeding operations in Kentucky. It was founded by Robert and Blythe Clay in 1972. It was the owner for 2017 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. The Borges Torrealba family acquired a controlling interest in Three Chimneys in November 2013. Its chairman is Gonçalo Borges Torrealba. Three Chimneys’ 2021 stallion roster includes Gun Runner, Palace Malice and Will Take Charge.

17. Highly Motivated (10-1)

Owner: Klaravich Stables.

Auction history: $240,000 to Mike Ryan (agent) at the Keeneland November Breeding Stock Sale in 2018.

Earnings to date: $320,050.

Best performance: Second in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes (Grade 2) at Keeneland on April 3.

About Klaravich Stables: Owned by Seth Klarman, the CEO and president of Boston-based Baupost Group, a private investment partnership he founded in 1982. Forbes lists Klarman’s net worth at $1.5 billion and says that “with $30 billion under management, Baupost is one of the largest hedge funds.” Klaravich Stables, along with William H. Lawrence, won the Eclipse Award for outstanding owner in 2019.

18. Super Stock (30-1)

Owners: Erv Woolsey and Keith Asmussen.

Auction history: $70,000 to Keith Asmussen and Erv Woolsey at the Keeneland September Yearling Sale in 2019.

Earnings to date: $804,762.

Best performance: Won the Arkansas Derby (Grade 1) at Oaklawn Park on April 10.

About Erv Woolsey: He’s a music manager who represents George Strait, Lee Ann Womack, the Davisson Brothers Band and others.

About Keith Asmussen: He’s a retired jockey and the father of Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen. Keith and his wife, Marilyn, run the Asmussen Horse Center in Laredo, Texas.

19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)

Owner: Live Oak Plantation.

Auction history: None.

Earnings to date: $203,875.

Best performance: Second in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park on March 27.

About Live Oak Plantation: Owned by Campbell Soup Company heiress Charlotte C. Weber, granddaughter of founder John T. Dorrance, who invented a condensed soup formula that spawned a food giant. Weber sat on the company board from 1990 to 2014. Her net worth listed by Forbes is $1.7 billion. Live Oak Stud Farm is a 4,500-acre horse farm and commercial cattle operation near Ocala, Fla.

20. Bourbonic (30-1)

Owner: Calumet Farm.

Auction history: None.

Earnings to date: $465,880.

Best performance: Won the Wood Memorial (Grade 2) at Aqueduct on April 3.

About Calumet Farm: Established in 1924 in Lexington by William Monroe Wright, founding owner of the Calumet Baking Powder Company. Now owned by Brad Kelley, a Kentucky native who built Commonwealth Brands, a maker of discount cigarettes. His net worth, according to Forbes, is $2.6 billion. Whirlaway gave Calumet its first of eight Kentucky Derby victories and won the Triple Crown in 1941. Citation won the Triple Crown in 1948. Calumet’s other Derby winners include Pensive (1944), Ponder (1949), Hill Gail (1952), Iron Liege (1957), Tim Tam (1958) and Forward Pass (1968).