Looking forward to normal, Kentucky’s 2021 football schedule falls into three phases

You know when we’ll know when we’re back? Sept. 4. Kentucky vs. Louisiana Monroe. Football. Kroger Field. The stands full of fans. That’s when we’ll know we have officially passed through the pandemic.

As such, Kentucky football will return to a traditional schedule in 2021. No more all-SEC obstacle course. It was fun while it lasted, though more fun for fans than coaches. And we’ll admit that 2020’s stops, starts and COVID-19 pauses were no fun for anyone. If we trade those aggravations for a cupcake assortment, so be it.

In totality, the schedule for Mark Stoops’ ninth season as the UK head coach falls into three phases. There’s the September starters, a group of four games in the first month in which the Cats should be, if not favored in all four, no worse than toss-ups. October is challenging. November could make for a strong finish.

UL Monroe, UK’s opening foe, did not win a game in 2020 and has a new coach for 2021. An old coach, actually, in Terry Bowden, the former Auburn head coach. Now 65 years old, Bowden was 35-52 in seven seasons at Akron, his last stop. It’ll take some time to turn the War Hawks around.

Wrapped around non-conference foe Chattanooga (Sept. 18) is a pair of SEC games against Missouri (Sept. 11) and South Carolina (Sept. 25). UK plays host to Mizzou and travels to Carolina. Stoops had won five straight over Missouri before last year’s 20-10 thud of a loss to the Tigers. He’s 6-2 vs. the Gamecocks, who have a new coach in 44-year-old Shane Beamer, son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer.

Missouri promises to be an important indicator. On the one hand, playing such an important SEC game so early might be a tough ask since it’s the second game for the UK offense under new coordinator Liam Coen. On the other hand, Mizzou will have had only one game of video to scope out Coen’s scheme.

Ed Orgeron and LSU are scheduled to visit Kroger Field to play Kentucky on Oct. 9. It will be LSU’s first game in Lexington since 2007. Gerald Herbert AP

The Cats could be 4-0 heading into the second phase, a killer phase. Defending SEC East champ Florida visits Lexington on Oct. 2, followed by 2019 national champ LSU on Oct. 9. On Oct. 16, Kentucky travels to Athens to face Georgia. Stoops’ combined record vs. the three heavyweights: 1-16. The breakdown: 1-7 vs. Florida; 0-1 vs. LSU; 0-8 vs. Georgia.

Assuming the Cats emerge intact, the remaining schedule is much more manageable. After a bye week, Oct. 30 requires a trip to Mississippi State. The Bulldogs were 4-7 last season, Mike Leach’s Starkville debut. Tennessee visits Kroger Field on Nov. 6. The Vols have yet another new coach in Josh Heupel. The Cats complete their SEC schedule at Vanderbilt on Nov. 13. The Commodores have yet another new coach in Clark Lea.

Scoreboard: Stoops has won three of his last five against Mississippi State. He’s won two of his last four against Tennessee. He owns a five-game winning streak over Vanderbilt.

Louisville back in regular spot on schedule

A pair of non-conference foes end the campaign, starting with New Mexico State on Nov. 20 in Lexington. Former Wildcats quarterback and assistant Doug Martin is back for this ninth season as coach of the Aggies, who did not play in 2020 because of COVID-19. Instead, New Mexico State split a pair of games — losing to Tarleton State on Feb. 21; beating Dixie State on March 7 — in the spring.

After a one-year hiatus, Louisville returns to it season-ending Thanksgiving weekend spot. UK visits Cardinal Stadium on Nov. 27. Stoops is 3-4 against the ‘Ville, but he has won the last two meetings by a combined count of 101-23.

Given Scott Satterfield was forced to apologize to Louisville fans after interviewing for the South Carolina job, this is a big season for the 48-year-old coach. He’s 12-12 in two seasons at U of L.

Overall, it promises to be a great season, for no other reason than it will be a return season. A return to normalcy. A return to fans in the stands. Can’t wait.