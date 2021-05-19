Sidelines with John Clay

Sidelines with John Clay

The John Clay Podcast: Catching up with Kentucky football

Subscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Lexington Herald-Leader Kentucky football beat writer Josh Moore joins Kentucky.com columnist John Clay to discuss the departure of secondary coach Steve Clinkscale, the Wildcats’ showing in the NFL Draft and how UK’s upcoming 2021 schedule breaks down. For more Kentucky football coverage, follow Josh on Twitter at @joshmoorehl. Follow John on Twitter at @johnclayiv.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service