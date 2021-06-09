One notable statistic for several notable Kentucky football players heading into 2021

One key stat for key 2021 Kentucky football players:

Josh Ali: 38. With 54 catches, the Florida native caught 38 more balls than the Cats’ second-leading receiver in 2020. After choosing to take advantage of the NCAA’s offer to return for an extra season because of COVID-19 in 2020, Ali should catch at least 54 balls in 2021, but there won’t be the spread from first to second on the UK pass chart.

Beau Allen: 11,439. The redshirt freshman quarterback threw for 11,439 yards during his stellar high school career at Lexington Catholic. And new UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen has one specific charge from head coach Mark Stoops: Improve Kentucky’s woeful passing game.

Yusuf Corker: 77. The senior defensive back out of Georgia made 77 tackles last season. That was second on the team behind NFL first-round draft pick Jamin Davis’ 102.

Isaiah Epps: 6. The senior wide receiver played in six games in 2020 after missing all of 2019 with a left foot injury. His speed could make him an asset in Coen’s passing game.

Luke Fortner: 6. This will be the senior offensive guard’s sixth season as a Wildcat. He’s already played in 23 consecutive games and 42 overall. His decision to return for another year boosts an offensive line that loses Landon Young and Drake Jackson from last season.

Joey Gatewood: 2. Remember, the junior from Jacksonville, Fla., was rated as the No. 2 dual threat quarterback in the class of 2018 by 247Sports when he signed with Auburn. He didn’t get much playing time last season, his first at UK. The talent is there for that to change in 2021.

Darian Kinnard: 2. Pro Football Focus ranks the senior as the second-best returning offensive tackle in the country for 2021. PFF has Kinnard one spot behind Thayer Munford of Ohio State.

Will Levis: 55. As a redshirt sophomore, he threw just 55 passes in eight games last year at Penn State. If he wins the starting quarterback job this fall at UK, Levis will at least triple that number.

Josh Paschal: 40. The senior defensive lineman has played in 40 career games, including 25 starts, despite being diagnosed with a malignant melanoma on his foot in 2018. His experience and personality figure to make him the motivational leader of the defense in 2021.

Wan’Dale Robinson: 91. The former Western Hills High School star caught 91 passes in two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to UK. Would anyone be surprised if he came close to that number in one season as part of Coen’s offense?

Chris Rodriguez: 11. That’s the number of touchdowns the senior running back scored on just 119 carries last season. Rodriguez finished in a five-way tie for 17th nationally in rushing touchdowns. Only one player among the 16 ahead of him had fewer rushing attempts.

Kicker Matt Ruffolo was nearly perfect in 2020

Matt Ruffolo: 10-for-10. The fifth-year place-kicker was 10-of-10 on field goals inside 40 yards in 2020. He was 12-of-14 overall.

Kavosiey Smoke: 47. As a sophomore, the Alabama native carried the ball just 47 times last season. Injuries limited Smoke to seven games. With good health, plus the graduation of fellow running back A.J. Rose, look for Smoke’s workload to increase in 2021.

DeAndre Square: 60. The senior linebacker was third on the team in tackles with 60 in 2020. With Davis now a member of the Washington Football Team, Square is the favorite to lead Brad White’s defense in 2021 tackles.

Keaton Upshaw: 3. The junior tight end scored three touchdowns on 16 catches in 2020. Look for the 6-foot-6 target’s red zone role to be expanded in 2021.

J.J. Weaver: 6.5. Before tearing his ACL, Weaver recorded 6.5 tackles for loss in nine 2020 games. That tied for second on the team with Josh Paschal behind Boogie Watson’s 10.0. If Weaver can return in 2021, he’ll be a welcome sight.

Jordan Wright: 3.5. The junior outside linebacker recorded 3.5 sacks in 2020, second on the team behind Watson’s 6.0. Watson has graduated. Wright’s 2021 sack total should increase.