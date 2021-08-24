Football is starting, but here are five college basketball notes worthy of attention

While we’re ramping up toward the start of college football, let’s not forget college basketball. Five developments you may have missed:

1. Kentucky’s new and better aim

Whispers from Kentucky basketball’s early workouts insist this is a much better shooting team than John Calipari’s previous editions. That stands to reason considering the transfer portal delivered sharpshooters Kellan Grady of Davidson and CJ Fredrick of Iowa to the Cats. But word is others have upped their perimeter game, as well.

True, we’ve heard this talk before. Too often, players who are reportedly knocking it down in practice at the Joe Craft Center, suddenly can’t get the ball to drop at Rupp Arena or opposing gyms. Have a feeling that this year might be different, however.

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams received a two-game suspension from the NCAA for violations in his program. Mark Humphrey AP

2. The NCAA may have some bite left, after all

Just when you thought the NCAA had been rendered powerless, the organization jumps up and slaps two years of probation on the Texas A&M men’s basketball program and a two-game suspension on Coach Buzz Williams for violations during the pandemic.

Williams made impermissible contact with one recruit. An assistant coach conducted multiple tryouts during another recruit’s unofficial visit. And the assistant conducted 24 supervised, off-campus workouts with team members that were prohibited by COVID-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has extended its investigation into LSU beyond the July 31 deadline. According to The Advocate in Baton Rouge, alleged violations now include “at least 13 prospective student athletes” in connection with Will Wade’s basketball program. Seems like a lot.

Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway has added Larry Brown and Rasheed Wallace to his staff. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

3. Memphis just keeps making news

First, Penny Hardaway hired 80-year-old Larry Brown, he of the NCAA and NBA title rings and checkered past, as an assistant coach. Now Hardaway is adding former North Carolina center Rasheed Wallace to the Tigers’ staff. When not picking up technical fouls (a record 41 in 2000-01), Wallace was helping Brown win the 2004 NBA title with the Detroit Pistons.

And after adding coveted center Jalen Duren to the Memphis roster, Hardaway may be in line to get Emoni Bates, the 6-foot-8 forward who has re-classified to play this season. He’s deciding between Memphis, Oregon, Michigan State and the G League. After Bates de-committed from Michigan State, Memphis is considered the favorite for his services. According to 247Sports, Bates is the No. 4-ranked prospect in the class of 2021. Duren is ranked No. 5.

4. Overtime Elite keeps signing players

The new NIL reforms are not having total sway with some of college basketball’s bigger-name recruits. Just this month, Jazian Gortman, Tyler Smith and Bryce Griggs all signed significant contracts with Overtime Elite, the Atlanta-based group that “offers the world’s most talented young basketball players a better pathway to become professional athletes.”

Griggs reportedly signed a two-year contract worth $1.2 million. A five-star prospect for 2022, Gortman reportedly signed a $600,000 deal. Smith is ranked as the eighth-best prospect for 2023 by ESPN. “I wanted to be a pro already, working on stuff that the NBA works on,” Smith told ESPN.

Fifteen high school juniors and seniors have now signed with OTE, which guarantees a minimum salary of $100,000. Players will also receive NIL revenue through jersey sales, trading cards and video games, as well as health care coverage and disability insurance.

A really nice letter from UK coach John Calipari supporting former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio as part of sentencing brief. https://t.co/ElyyERQTwh — John Clay (@johnclayiv) August 11, 2021

5. Louisville’s offseason is a mixed bag

On the one hand, through court filings in his extortion case, former Louisville assistant Dino Gaudio made new allegations concerning the Cardinals’ program, including that head coach Chris Mack threatened to pull players’ scholarships after U of L failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season.

(If you recall, Kentucky Coach John Calipari wrote a letter in support of Gaudio as part of the sentencing brief after Gaudio pleaded guilty in the case.)

On the other hand, the Cardinals have used the portal to add four of ESPN’s Top 100 transfers, including Mason Faulkner from Western Carolina; Jarrod West from Marshall; Noah Locke from Florida and Matt Cross from Miami. A Glasgow native, Faulkner averaged 16.9 points per game last season. West averaged 12 points and six assists. Locke is a career 42 percent three-point shooter. Cross was ranked 86th by ESPN in the class of 2020.