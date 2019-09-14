This could be a good omen for Sawyer Smith’s first start for Kentucky football

How is Sawyer Smith preparing for UK’s game with Florida? Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, about preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 9-ranked Florida. Smith will be making his first start as a Wildcat. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky football quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after practice on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, about preparation for Saturday’s game against No. 9-ranked Florida. Smith will be making his first start as a Wildcat.

When Kentucky (2-0) faces No. 9 Florida (2-0) on Saturday night at Kroger Field in the SEC opener for both teams, the Wildcats will be breaking in a new starting quarterback.

UK starting QB Terry Wilson was lost for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his left knee during the Wildcats’ 38-17 victory over Eastern Michigan last week. That injury will make Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy, the Wildcats’ starting QB this week against Florida.

While facing a Gators defense with 15 quarterback sacks in the season’s first two games is a daunting challenge for a new QB, recent UK football history supplies a potentially positive omen for Smith’s initial Wildcats’ start.

In the last 11 games in which Kentucky has broken in a new starting quarterback, the Wildcats have won 10 of them.

Let’s review:

2008: In Mike Hartline’s first UK start, the Wildcats won 27-2 at Louisville.

2008: In Randall Cobb’s first UK start, the Wildcats won 14-13 at Mississippi State.

2009: In Morgan Newton’s first UK start, the Wildcats won 21-14 at Auburn.

2011: In Maxwell Smith’s first UK start, the Wildcats won 30-13 over Mississippi.

2011: In Matt Roark’s first (and only) UK quarterback start, the Wildcats won 10-7 over Tennessee.

2012: In Jalen Whitlow’s first UK start, the Wildcats lost 27-14 vs. Mississippi State.

2014: In Patrick Towles’ first UK start, the Wildcats clobbered Tennessee Martin 59-14.

2015: In Drew Barker’s first UK start, the Wildcats smoked Charlotte 58-10.

2016: In Stephen Johnson’s first UK start, the Wildcats beat South Carolina 17-10.

2016: In Luke Wright’s first (and only) UK start, the Wildcats whipped Austin Peay 49-13.

2018: In Terry Wilson’s first UK start, the Wildcats beat Central Michigan 35-20.

Since 1996, only five Kentucky quarterbacks have lost their first starts. Interestingly, the three most accomplished UK QBs of the past three decades all took first-game L’s.

Thrown to the wolves by Billy Curry and Elliot Uzelac against No. 1-ranked Florida in The Swamp in 1996, true freshman Tim Couch absorbed a 65-0 pasting by the Gators in his first Kentucky start.

Kentucky lost Jared Lorenzen’s debut start in 2000 in a wild, 40-34 overtime defeat at Louisville.

As a redshirt freshman in 2004, Andre Woodson was forced by an injury to Shane Boyd to make a road game at No. 3 Auburn his initial UK start. The Cats took a 42-10 beating in that one.

In Dusty Bonner’s initial Kentucky start in 1999, the Wildcats were doubled up by Louisville, 56-28.

Whitlow in 2012 was the other UK QB who lost his first start.

Overall since 1996, Kentucky is 11-5 in games in which it has a quarterback making his initial UK start.

Smith, who went 5-2 last season after inheriting the starting quarterback job at Troy due to injury, will seek to continue the recent winning ways of UK first-time QB starters.

