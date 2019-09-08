If Terry Wilson is out, can Sawyer Smith save Kentucky’s football season?

With Terry Wilson injured, Sawyer Smith could be Kentucky’s QB Kentucky backup quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan. A grad transfer from Troy, Smith could be the team’s starter after Terry Wilson was injured Saturday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kentucky backup quarterback Sawyer Smith talks to the media after UK’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan. A grad transfer from Troy, Smith could be the team’s starter after Terry Wilson was injured Saturday night.

Almost every scenario for how Mark Stoops and the 2019 Kentucky Wildcats could produce a successful encore to last year’s 10-3 breakthrough centered on an improved Terry Wilson at quarterback.

Now that an apparent left knee injury in Saturday night’s 38-17 win over Eastern Michigan seems to have imperiled Wilson’s season, the prevailing question for Kentucky football is simple:

If Wilson is sidelined for the rest of 2019 — and WLEX captured postgame video of Stoops telling EMU Coach Chris Creighton “our guy is out for the season” — can Troy graduate transfer Sawyer Smith help UK save its season?

The first challenge would be next Saturday’s SEC showdown with No. 11 Florida.

“We’re going to play to win, no matter who is playing (quarterback). Everybody better get that straight right now,” Stoops said. “We’re sad for Terry and it stinks ... but, believe me, we’re going back to work with the intent to win a football game next week.”

Wilson was injured at the end of a 19-yard run in the third quarter. EMU defensive end Turan Rush pulled Wilson down from behind and was flagged for an illegal horse-collar tackle.

“From my angle ... (Wilson’s) knee twisted up weird,” said Kentucky running back A.J. Rose. “It was heartbreaking. Devastating.”

As the Kroger Field crowd of 55,240 fell silent, Wilson lay prone on the field for several minutes, then was helped onto a cart with what appeared to be a support brace on his left knee.

“We’ll take a look at it tomorrow with an MRI,” Stoops said. “... I think you all know that it doesn’t look good. Anybody that gets carted off on a cart like that and they put his knee in that deal, it doesn’t look good, right?”

Enter Smith.

After UK backup Gunnar Hoak — and don’t you wonder what he’s thinking now — decided to use the graduate transfer rule to move to Ohio State this past spring, Kentucky found itself with no QB on its roster other than Wilson who had ever appeared in a college football game.

UK was wildly fortunate to land Smith. “They asked me to come here and I said yes,” Smith said.

A season ago, the 6-foot-3, 219-pound Smith began the year as Troy’s backup QB. However, an injury to starter Kaleb Barker made the Cantonment, Fla., product the starter for then-Troy head man Neal Brown for the season’s final seven games.

Smith went on to go 5-2 as the Troy starter, including earning Dollar General Bowl MVP honors by throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-32 win over Buffalo.

“That was huge, that he had played in games (before),” UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said. “When we got him, we thought (Smith’s experience) was really good.”

So when Smith was thrust into action Saturday night, he had been in that spot before. He even had a prepared pep talk he was going to give when he entered the Kentucky huddle.

“I was going to say, ‘Ya’ll believe in me, and I believe in you. Let’s go,’” Smith said. “But (UK center) Drake (Jackson) and those older linemen, and Lynn (Bowden) and those running backs all kind of said that for me.”

With Smith initially at the controls, UK ran the ball four straight times.

On the fifth play, Smith threw his first Kentucky pass.

It went for a 54-yard touchdown to Ahmad Wagner.

Interestingly, Smith’s first career pass at Troy — in a 57-17 win over Austin Peay in 2016 — went for a 47-yard TD to Hiram Velez.

The QB ended his first UK playing action 5-of-9 passing for 76 yards and two TDs (the second was a 2-yard throw to Bowden).

So what now for Kentucky?

Gran said his fear entering the season was that he would need two different offensive game plans for Wilson and Smith because the newcomer would likely not have full command of the Kentucky playbook.

Instead, by the time this season began, “we didn’t think we had to (have different game plans) going into game one,” Gran said. “That’s the best thing I’ve seen.”

According to reputation, Smith has a strong arm and his best throw is the deep ball. He is considered a mobile QB, but not the dynamic running threat Wilson can be.

On the plus side, with Smith, Kentucky has a more game-seasoned QB than it would have had if Hoak had stayed as the Wildcats’ backup.

Still, as valuable as Smith’s prior experience is, he will now be facing a steady diet of defenses built with “SEC speed.”

Kentucky entered 2019 determined to produce a positive encore to its 10-3 season last year even though it shed ample star power from that team.

Now, UK will try to prove it has built a good program, not just one good team, with a QB who was playing in the Sun Belt Conference last season.

“I came here to fill the backup position,” Sawyer Smith said. “This is what I kind of signed up for, got recruited for. I think everybody who grows up in this region of the country wants to play in the SEC.”

