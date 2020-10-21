Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Missouri

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (2-2 SEC) and Missouri (1-2 SEC):

Game time is 4 p.m. (EDT) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (normal capacity 62,621 but attendance limited to some 11,700 in 2020 because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Dawn Davenport

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 385; Sirius Channel 136.

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

The Kentucky roster: Click here

The Missouri roster: Click here

The Kentucky depth chart: Click here

The Missouri depth chart: Click here

How Kentucky and Missouri match up: Click here

One-minute game preview: Click here

The favorite: Click here

For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com