Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at Missouri
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (2-2 SEC) and Missouri (1-2 SEC):
Game time is 4 p.m. (EDT) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (normal capacity 62,621 but attendance limited to some 11,700 in 2020 because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Missouri in Columbia.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play Taylor Zarzour; analysis, Matt Stinchcomb; sideline, Dawn Davenport
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 385; Sirius Channel 136.
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @joshmooreHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The Missouri roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The Missouri depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and Missouri match up: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The favorite: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
Comments