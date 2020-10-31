First Scouting Report: Can Kentucky continue Vanderbilt’s misery?

More from the series Game day: Georgia 14, Kentucky 3 Click below for more of the Herald-Leader’s and Kentucky.com’s coverage of Saturday’s Kentucky-Georgia football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. Expand All

An early look ahead to the Kentucky Wildcats’ next football game:

The opponent

Kentucky (2-4) will face Vanderbilt (0-3 SEC going into Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Kroger Field.

The game’s kickoff time and television network have yet to be announced.

After starting the season with losses at Texas A&M (17-12), vs. LSU (41-7) and vs. South Carolina (41-7), Coach Derek Mason’s Commodores did not play the next two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks within the Vandy team.

The Commodores anticipated having enough virus-free players to play Mississippi on Saturday (Oct. 31) evening.

Vanderbilt is also scheduled to play at Mississippi State (Nov. 7) the week before coming to Lexington.

Series history

Kentucky leads the series with Vanderbilt 46-42-4 and has won four in a row and five out of six.

Most recent meeting

Kentucky spotted Vandy a 14-3 lead after one quarter, then ran off 35 straight points en route to a 38-14 victory at Vanderbilt Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019.

Know your foe

1. Vanderbilt’s roster has been decimated by attrition. Vandy has lost at least six players — starting linebacker Feleti Afemui, offensive linemen Bryce Bailey, Cole Clemens, Stephen Spanellis and Jonathan Stewart and place-kicker Oren Milstein — who have opted out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Meanwhile, at least five other Commodores players have entered the transfer portal since the spring.

The coronavirus outbreak that occurred within the Vanderbilt program then exacerbated Vandy’s already-diminished numbers.

2. Vandy star linebacker Dimitri Moore also initially opted out, but changed his mind and decided to play. Though the 6-foot-3, 234-pound senior did not appear in the season-opening loss at Texas A&M, Moore has made 17 tackles in the two games since.

3. Former Kentucky quarterback Danny Clark transferred to Vanderbilt from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi with an eye on claiming the vacant Vandy starting QB job.

Instead, Vanderbilt has gone with true freshman Ken Seals.

A 6-3, 218-pound product of Azle, Texas, Seals has been a relative bright spot for the Commodores. He has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions.