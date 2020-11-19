Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game at No. 1 Alabama

Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (3-4 SEC) and No. 1 Alabama (6-0):

Game time is 4 p.m. (EST) at Bryant-Denny Stadium (normal capacity 101,821 but limited to 20 percent in 2020 — around 20,364 — because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Alabama.

Television

Network: SEC Network

Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic.

Where to find SEC Network:

Spectrum Cable: Channel 516

DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)

DirecTV: Channel 611

UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)

Radio

Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1

Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here

Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 108

UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel

Internet

Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com

Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.

Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader

Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.

