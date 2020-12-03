Mark Story
Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky football game vs. South Carolina
Where to watch and how to follow Saturday’s college football game between Kentucky (3-6 SEC) and South Carolina (2-7 SEC):
Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST at Kroger Field (normal capacity of 61,000 but attendance capped at 20 percent of that, around 12,200, in 2020 because of the coronavirus) on the campus of the University of Kentucky.
Television
Network: SEC Network
Announcers: Play-by-play, Tom Hart; analysis, Jordan Rodgers; sideline, Cole Cubelic.
Where to find SEC Network:
Spectrum Cable: Channel 516
DISH Network: Channel 408 (on Hopper and Joey Channel 404)
DirecTV: Channel 611
UVerse: Channel 607 (1607 HD)
Radio
Over the air: WLAP-AM 630; WBUL-FM 98.1
Statewide list of UK radio affiliates: Click here
Satellite Radio: XM Channel 190; Sirius Channel 137, Internet Channel 961
UK Sports Network Broadcast Team: Play-by-play, Tom Leach; analysis, Jeff Piecoro; sideline, Dick Gabriel
Internet
Live updates: Join the conversation during the game with Herald-Leader sports columnist John Clay at Kentucky.com
Live video: You can live stream the game online from WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app, depending on your TV service provider.
Twitter: @johnclayiv; @markcstory; @JoshMooreHL; @BenRobertsHL; @kentuckysports; @heraldleader
Facebook: Photos and links on Kentucky.com and Kentuckysports.com pages.
The Kentucky roster: Click here
The South Carolina roster: Click here
The Kentucky depth chart: Click here
The South Carolina depth chart: Click here
How Kentucky and South Carolina match up: Click here
One-minute game preview: Click here
The odds: Click here
For comprehensive postgame coverage: Kentucky.com
