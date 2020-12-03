How Kentucky and South Carolina match up — with a game prediction

How the Kentucky Wildcats (3-6 SEC) and South Carolina Gamecocks (2-7 SEC) match up at each position — with a game prediction:

Quarterbacks

With a victory over South Carolina, Kentucky senior Terry Wilson (62.1% completions for 894 passing yards with seven touchdowns vs. four interceptions; 364 yards rushing with four TDs) can leave UK with a winning record (9-8) in SEC games in which he has started. Overall, the Wildcats are 15-8 in games started by the 6-foot-3, 202-pound product of Oklahoma City, Okla. “(Wilson) is a guy that laid it all out on the line for his team each and every week,” UK Coach Mark Stoops says. Mired in a five-game losing skid, South Carolina has benched graduate transfer Collin Hill in favor of true freshman Luke Doty. A 6-1, 210-pound product of Myrtle Beach, Doty made his first career start in last week’s 45-16 loss to then-No. 13 Georgia. Considered a dual threat, Doty fared better through the air (completed 18 of 22 passes for 190 yards with one TD and one pick) than on the ground (minus-15 yards rushing) vs. the Bulldogs.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Running backs

Kentucky senior A.J. Rose (1,722 career yards) needs 48 yards vs. South Carolina to pass Marc Logan for the No. 10 spot on the all-time UK rushing list. Leading rusher Christopher Rodriguez (562 yards, six TDs, 6.2 yards a carry) is back on the Kentucky depth chart this week after missing the prior two games for what is assumed to be COVID-19-related reasons. South Carolina sophomore Kevin Harris (928 yards, 14, 5.7) is leading the SEC in rushing and needs 73 yards vs. UK to reach 1,000 yards.

Advantage: South Carolina.

Wide receivers

Kentucky senior Josh Ali (44 catches, 427 yards, one TD) reserved his place in UK football lore when he caught the game-winning TD pass for the Cats in last season’s come-from-behind victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. South Carolina star Shi Smith (54, 605, four) missed last week’s loss at Georgia but Gamecocks interim head coach Mike Bobo said Tuesday the 5-10, 190-pound senior went through non-contact drills in practice, a first step toward playing vs. UK.

Advantage: South Carolina (if Smith plays).

Tight ends

Kentucky senior Justin Rigg (eight catches, 65 yards, one TD) is back on the depth chart after missing the prior two weeks, presumably due to coronavirus protocols. Redshirt sophomore Keaton Upshaw (13, 162, three) has become a bright spot in a difficult season for the UK offense. South Carolina senior Nick Muse (30, 425, one) had a monster game in the loss to Georgia, catching eight passes for 131 yards and a TD.

Advantage: South Carolina.

Offensive line

Kentucky seniors Drake Jackson (center), Landon Young (left tackle) and Luke Fortner (right guard) have been the cornerstones of “The Big Blue Wall.” Of the three, UK’s Stoops says “Just incredible people, great leaders, work extremely hard on that field every day, and have come to play every day for a long time.” This could also be the final game at Kroger Field for standout right tackle Darian Kinnard, an NFL Draft-eligible junior. South Carolina left guard Sadarius Hutcherson has made 38 career starts, the last 35 in a row. The Gamecocks offensive front has given up more sacks (26) than any team in the SEC.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Defensive line

Kentucky senior nose guard Quinton Bohanna (10 tackles, three QB hurries, two tackles for loss) has been a staple of the UK interior defense for four seasons. Senior tackle Phil Hoskins has 22 tackles, four QBH, two TFL and an interception. Backup senior end Kordell Looney has nine tackles with two QBH. South Carolina rush end Kingsley Enagbare leads the SEC in sacks (six) and forced fumbles (three) but missed the Georgia game with injury and is not expected to play vs. UK.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Linebackers

With 18.5 career sacks, Kentucky senior OLB/rush end Boogie Watson (28 tackles, 6.5 TFL, five sacks, five QBH) needs half a sack to move past Dennis Johnson for fourth on the UK all-time sacks list. South Carolina MLB Ernest Jones leads the Gamecocks in tackles (86) but is “doubtful” to play vs. Kentucky due to injury. His backup, senior Damani Staley, had four tackles in the loss to Georgia.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Defensive backs

Kentucky starting nickelback Davonte Robinson (20 tackles, two TFL), the former Henry Clay star, starting cornerback Brandin Echols (44 tackles, two TFL, one pass breakup) and backup safety Quandre Mosely (16 tackles, two pass breakups) are all seniors. South Carolina lost three DBs — starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu plus safety R.J. Roderick — who all chose to opt out after the firing of Will Muschamp as head coach. Sophomore safety Jammie Robinson (70 tackles, two TFL, four pass breakups, one interception) is the Gamecocks’ top remaining DB.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Special teams

Kentucky punter Max Duffy (45.8 yards a punt; 10 of 33 punts stopped inside the opponents’ 20) has not had as good a senior year as his stellar junior season. The Australian will nevertheless leave UK considered the best punter in school history. After a nightmare in Kentucky’s loss to Mississippi, place-kicker Matt Ruffolo (8-of-10 field goals, long of 50 yards) bounced back to have a solid senior season. Senior kickoff returner Zach Johnson built his career as a special teams ace. South Carolina place-kicker Parker White is 10-of-16 on field goals with a long of 48. Punter Kai Kroeger is averaging 43.3 yards. The Gamecocks are last in the SEC in kickoff coverage.

Advantage: Kentucky.

Prediction

Kentucky 23, South Carolina 21.