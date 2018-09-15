Liveblog: Kentucky 48, Murray State 10

Following up on its win at Florida last week, Kentucky’s football Wildcats play host to the Murray State Racers at noon on Saturday. The game is being televised by the SEC Network alternate channel.

Final: Kentucky 48, Murray State 10

Murray scores its first touchdown of game

Led by quarterback Preston Rice, the Racers go 75 yards in nine plays for their first TD of the afternoon. Rice did the honors himself, scrambling in from the 21-yard line. UK’s lead now 48-10 with 30 seconds left.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Danny Clark gets in on the fun

UK goes 55 yards on another touchdown run, this time with redshirt freshman quarterback Danny Clark scoring from two yards out. Chris Rodriguez had runs of 16 and 27 yards on the drive. Kentucky’s lead is now 48-3 with 3:38 left. The score came after UK’s Jamin Davis made his first career interception.

Kroger Field attendance announced at 48,217 — Mark Story (@markcstory) September 15, 2018

Gunnar Hoak enters and leads TD drive

UK’s backup quarterback entered with 12:09 left and promptly engineers an 80-yard scoring drive. The sophomore was three-of-three passing for 78 yards on the drive, including a 23-yard TD pass to Allen Dailey with 10:16 left to increase Kentucky’s lead to 41-3 over Murray State. Total yards: Kentucky 473, Murray State 191.

End of third quarter: Kentucky 34, Murray State 3

Here are the stats after three quarters.

Kentucky trickery takes lead to 34-3

Murray goes three-and-out for third straight time. When UK had the ball at the Murray 43, Benny Snell took a direct snap, pushed the ball forward to Terry Wilson, coming in motion. Wilson then handed off to Zy’Aire Hughes was heading left. Hughes then went 43 yards for the TD. It goes as a pass from Snell to Wilson, with Hughes continuining for the score. UK up 34-3 with five seconds left in third.

Kentucky extends lead to 27-3

After stopping Murray on another three-and-out, UK puts together a 72-yard, seven-play drive to extend the lead to 27-3 with 3:07 left. A.J. Rose scored on a three-yard run out of the wildcat. Wilson completed back-to-back passes to Bowden for 24 yards and 20 yards.

Kentucky settles for field goal and 20-3 lead

After Murray State went three-and-out on its first possession of second half, Kentucky got another terrific run from quarterback Terry Wilson. On third-and-17, Wilson scrambled 21 yards to the Murray State 38. UK then had a first down at the Murray 20, but failed to move closer. Miles Butler kicked a 38-yard field goal for a 20-3 lead with 7:19 left in the third quarter. Wilson now has 80 yards rushing on 13 carries. He rushed for over 104 yards last week against Florida.

Halftime: Kentucky 17, Murray State 3





Murray State quarterback Drew Anderson does have a big-time arm. The graduate transfer from the University of Buffalo hit on a 26-yard pass and then a 30-yard pass to move the Racers to the UK six-yard line. A false start penalty pushed the visitors back to the UK 11 with 22 seconds left. The play also brought a 10-second runoff on the clock. When play resumed, Murray State coach Matt Stewart let the clock run to one second before using his final timeout. Curious decision. You would have thought that Murray would have tried a shot to the end zone with that much time left. Instead, after the timeout, Gabriel Vicente kicked a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

Here are the stats for first half. Benny Snell rushed for 63 yards on 11 carries. Terry Wilson gained 56 yards rushing on 10 carries. Wilson scored on a 42-yard touchdown run. Snell scored on a seven-yard touchdown run. Wilson completed 12 of 14 passes for 82 yards. Anderson completed 12 of 22 passes for 100 yards.

Kentucky drives 64 yards for 17-0 lead

After stopping Murray State on fourth down, Wilson directed a 14-play, 64-yard march with Benny Snell scoring from seven yards out iwth 1:43 left in the half. Key play was on third-and-25 from UK’s own 20-yard line — Luke Fortner had been called for holding — Wilson connected with Bowden on a 25-yard pass. On fourth-and-one, Wilson got the first down on a quarterback sneak. The Cats methodically moved it in from there. Kentucky 17, Murray State 0 with 1:43 left in the first half.

Murray State stopped inside UK 40

The Racers put together a nice drive, moving from their own 25 to the UK 36-yard line. A pair of defensive pass interference penalties helped the march along. Mike Edwards committed the first. Chris Westry committed the second. But on fourth-and-seven from the UK 36, Drew Anderson’s pass over the middle to wide receiver Tyre Gray fell incomplete. UK safety Darius West was on the coverage. Kentucky takes over on downs, up 10-0 with 8:30 left in the first half.

Kentucky finally attempts a field goal -- it’s good

After not attempting a field goal the first two games, UK got its first chance of the season with 11:29 left in the second quarter. Miles Butler comes through with a 40-yard field goal to extend the home team’s lead to 10-0. The scoring drive was set up by a 19-yard Murray State punt. UK was moving the ball until a pop-pass to Lynn Bowden ended up as an eight-yard loss. Kentucky 10, Murray State 0 with 11:29 left in first half.

End of first quarter: Kentucky 7, Murray State 0





Here are the stats after the first quarter.

Holding penalty kills UK’s second drive

The Cats were moving the ball near midfield and had just completed a pass to David Bouvier for 26 yards to the Murray State 31 when left offensive tackle E.J. Price was called for holding. One play later, UK was forced to punt.

Terry Wilson goes 42 yards to put Kentucky on the board first

It wasn’t the greatest start. Lynn Bowden bobbled the opening kickoff and made it out to only the nine-yard line before being tackled. But his teammates took it from there, driving 91 yards in eight plays. Actually, one explosive play. Quarterback Terry Wilson scrambled 42 yards for a touchdown at the 11:09 mark to give UK a 7-0 lead. Wilson had a 24-yard touchdown run in the win over Florida. He also had a 31-yard run in that game.

An ESPN host had to eat some UK crow. Here's what that looked like. #BBN https://t.co/Ot2QTuNGAC — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) September 15, 2018

Quinton Bohanna out for game with Murray State

UK’s starting sophomore nose guard left the Florida game early because of a nagging ankle problem. The Tennessee native was seen in street clothes during warm-ups for Murray State, so will not be available today.

A new offer from the Herald-Leader: For only $2.50 a month, you can now unlock access to every sports story the Herald-Leader publishes. No monthly limits. Sign up right here, right now. #ReadLocal @KentuckySports @HeraldLeader https://t.co/p4l67Hz8ze pic.twitter.com/Ca4bcaXxIr — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) September 13, 2018

Here’s my podcast with Neal Bradley, the voice of the Racers, who gives a scouting report on Murray State.