Kentucky football will try to go 2-0 in the SEC for the first time since 1977 when the Wildcats play 14th-ranked Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN2. We will have updates and analysis throughout the game.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!