Kentucky Wildcats running back Benny Snell Jr. (26) scored UK’s first touchdown in its 28-7 upset of No. 17 Mississippi State last Saturday. On Tuesday, UK launched a website to promote Snell.
Podcast: After seeing Kentucky football, ESPN writer praises Kentucky football

By John Clay

jclay@herald-leader.com

September 26, 2018 11:07 AM

ESPN senior writer and veteran SEC observer Chris Low was on hand last Saturday night to cover Kentucky football’s win over No. 14 Mississippi State at Kroger Field.

I talked with Chris on Tuesday to find out what he thought of Kentucky’s performance, the Cats’ hot 4-0 start, the Heisman Trophy prospects of Benny Snell and where UK fits in this season with the rest of the SEC.

Also on the podcast, UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran talks about how the offense played against Mississippi State, how he and offensive line coach John Schlarman have a perfect “marriage,” and what challenges the South Carolina defense presents on Saturday. Kentucky plays the visiting Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Kentucky football recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow talks about what Saturday’s 28-7 win over Mississippi State does for recruiting. The victory moved UK into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2007.

